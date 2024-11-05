Vote for your favourite SA wine tourism business in global People’s Choice Awards

Release date: 05/11/24

South Australians are encouraged to vote in the Global Best Of Wine Tourism People’s Choice Awards with six South Australian wine businesses in the running to be crowned the world’s favourite.

Global and Regional winners from the prestigious Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, which were held in Verona, Italy, last month, have been nominated for the People’s Choice Award.

The Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards and People’s Choice Awards celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism through the greatest wine regions in the world.

The South Australian wine tourism businesses in the running are:

Beresford Estate, McLaren Vale (Regional Winner) – Accommodation category

Dandelion Vineyards, McLaren Vale (Global Winner) – Architecture & Landscape category

Sidewood Estate, Adelaide Hills (Regional Winner) – Culinary Experiences category and Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices category

McLaren Vale Distillery, McLaren Vale (Regional Winner) – Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences category

Watervale Hotel, Clare Valley (Regional Winner) – Wine Tourism Services category

Kimbolton Wines, Langhorne Creek (Regional Winner) – Wine Tourism Services category

The awards are an initiative of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network (GWCGN). Adelaide, South Australia has been a member of the GWCGN since 2016. GWCGN is an exclusive group of 12 internationally renowned wine regions including Bilbao/Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Cape Town/Cape Winelands (South Africa), Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz/Rheinhessen (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco/Napa Valley (US), Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley (Chile), and Verona (Italy).

The Adelaide, South Australia chapter of Great Wine Capitals is a partnership between the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC), the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open from 4-18 November 2024.

For more information visit: https://www.greatwinecapitals.com/best-of-wine-tourism/peoples-choice-award/

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

Congratulations to our South Australian Global and Regional winners who are now in the running for a Global Best Of Wine Tourism People’s Choice Award.

Adelaide, South Australia is known for its premium wine and wine experiences. Our state is one of the 12 Great Wine Capitals of the World and is the only one in Australia.

The Global Best Of Wine Tourism People’s Choice Award is a wonderful recognition for our local wine tourism businesses and will help further promote our state on the international stage.

I encourage all South Australians to get behind these six amazing wine tourism businesses and vote for their favourite over the next two weeks.

Attributable to Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven

South Australians appreciate the amazing quality of our wine and winery experiences, and the world is catching on, too.

The People’s Choice Awards give us the opportunity to further showcase our wineries to the world and I encourage everyone to vote.

The sector has been challenged in recent years and it is important we celebrate the industry and its successes in every way we can.