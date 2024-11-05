Ambassador of Belgium presents credentials to Governor General. The Ambassador of Belgium to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Michel Goffin has presented his letter of […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.