Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC Collects Over 2,000 Pounds of Pet Food for Pets of People in Need

Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC, FISH and Feeding Pets of the Homeless employees help load pet food to be taken to local service provider. Pet food donations pick up crew.

Event Unites Local Dealership and Community to Support Pets of People Facing Hardship

Our partnership with Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC over the past ten years has shown just how powerful community support can be.” — Genevieve Frederick

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th annual Fill-a-Truck event hosted by Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC for Feeding Pets of the Homeless concluded with impressive results, gathering 2,038 pounds of pet food and supplies valued at $6,790.39. Donations collected throughout October will support pet owners in need in Northern Nevada, ensuring their pets receive essential nutrition and supplies.A special partnership with the Reno Corvettes Club brought additional excitement to the event. Members of the club not only helped load donations into the collection truck but also displayed their Corvettes, attracting the local community and visiting donors to rally behind the cause. Their contribution played a pivotal role in boosting donations and awareness.“Our partnership with Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC over the past ten years has shown just how powerful community support can be,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “Their dedication, along with the Reno Corvettes Club’s contribution, allows us to keep countless pets with their families and provide relief to people facing difficult times. These donations truly make a meaningful difference.”The collected donations will be distributed by FISH, a local service provider assisting those facing financial hardship, ensuring pets in need receive the nutrition and care they deserve. Feeding Pets of the Homeless extends its gratitude to Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC for their decade-long commitment to Fill-a-Truck, which has become a model for community support and engagement.For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and how to contribute, visit petsofthehomeless.org or call (775) 841-7463.

