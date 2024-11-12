GARY BAILEY SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL IMPACT ENTREPRENEUR & HUMANITARIAN OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Gary Bailey honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Bailey is a Manchester United Legend, TV Presenter, and Soccer Commentator for Vista and for BeIN Sports. He was recently selected as Top Global Impact Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 and Top Humanitarian of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and excellence within multiple industries.While membership in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor, being chosen as the Top Global Impact Entrepreneur comes with significant meaning, adoration, and respect. This individual inspires, shows gratitude, fosters unity, and creates a sense of belonging. He has demonstrated innovative leadership techniques, motivated others to excel, and prioritized listening to different perspectives. Gary is exceptional in his industry. He is enthusiastic about his profession and has high standards and ethics in all he does. The IAOTP will recognize him for his achievement at their Annual Awards Gala being held at Nashville’s magnificent Opryland Hotel December 2024. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over forty years of professional experience as a talented sports professional and philanthropist, Gary has undoubtedly established himself as accomplished and knowledgeable in various fields. He has consistently shown success and progression as a dynamic and results-driven leader throughout his career. Gary currently works in Miami, Florida, where he covers Spanish and French football (soccer) and provides commentary for USL (USA 2nd division) and NWSL.His impressive repertoire of prior roles includes his professional soccer career, playing 375 first-team games for Manchester United in the late 70's and 80's, playing for England from 1979 to 1986, including the World Cup in Mexico, and lastly, for the South African Glamour Club Kaizer Chiefs. Upon retiring, Gary took a position as a radio journalist at Radio 702 and served as a TV analyst at Supersport, where he spent 25 years as the face of English soccer in Africa.Gary's career highlights include winning two FA Cup medals in 1983 and 1985, similar to the Super Bowl, and finishing in the top four of the league on three occasions. He achieved success on the international stage by winning the European U21 championship with England in 1984, earning two England full caps, and being part of the 1986 World Cup squad in Mexico.Gary possesses a wide range of skills and expertise in various areas, including entrepreneurship, leadership, non-profits, coaching, personal development, emotional intelligence, marketing strategy, executive development, presentation coaching, strategic planning, team building, organizational development, training, management consulting, change management, executive coaching, and business development.Gary attended King Edward School and later Rondebosch Boys High in Cape Town, South Africa. He gained recognition at Wits University for his goalkeeping skills and was appointed their main goalkeeper at 17. Gary obtained his BSc in physics and an MBA from Henley in Oxford, England.Throughout his illustrious career, Gary Bailey has been recognized worldwide for his notable contributions; he has received awards and accolades and has been featured in many publications. Last year, Gary was inducted into the IAOTP Hall of Fame and received the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also featured on the NASDAQ Billboard and chosen to appear in IAOTP's International Best Selling Book Top 50 Fearless Leaders. In 2022, he was honored for his selection as Top Sports Legend and Philanthropist, which was broadcast on the famed Las Vegas Strip's Planet Hollywood billboard. This year, he will be named Top Global Impact Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 and Top Humanitarian of the Decade at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel in December.Aside from his successful career, Gary has authored two books: "Success Under Pressure," featuring a foreword by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and a book focused on helping society navigate divorce titled "Putting the Kids First." Gary served as the president of Yenzani children's home in Johannesburg for a decade, during which he constructed three houses to ensure the safety of children at risk. Additionally, Gary served as an ambassador for South Africa's soccer World Cup in 2010. He established a highly successful soccer academy at Pretoria University, which led to 13 players representing South Africa internationally.Gary actively participates in his community and is a renowned celebrity speaker on the topic of "Success Under Pressure." In his keynote speeches, he shares 5 powerful principles that motivate audiences to achieve greater success in challenging situations. Gary has traveled extensively, delivering speeches to top companies like Microsoft, IBM, Nike, Coca-Cola, AON, Mercedes Benz, SAB Miller, and more.Looking back, Gary attributes his success to his integrity, his father's expert coaching, and his passion for football (soccer) and determination of success. When he is not working, Gary enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. For the future, Gary will continue his work as a TV Presenter and Commentator, and continue to represent Manchester United by speaking to sponsors about why his former club is the biggest sports franchise in the world. He hopes to create a global impact through his speaking efforts and philanthropy work.For more information on Mr. Gary Bailey, please visit www.garybaileyspeaks.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

