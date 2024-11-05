Lucy Daniels Center Receives $750,000 Grant for Youth Mental Health Facility and Resource Center

CARY, N.C., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded a $750,000 challenge grant to Lucy Daniels Center (LDC) for the construction of a youth mental health facility and resource center at its campus headquarters in Cary. The new wing will allow the non-profit to triple its current patient capacity for therapeutic services and support.

Established 35 years ago, LDC is the Triangle area’s largest agency provider of social, emotional, and mental health services for children from birth through 11 years and their families. LDC also received a Mission Development Grant from SECU Foundation in 2023 to help with fundraising strategies, including a feasibility study for the project’s capital campaign.

“SECU Foundation is thrilled to increase its support for Lucy Daniels Center with a grant for their new children’s facility in Wake County,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “The need for their services has been growing at an overwhelming rate the past several years, and we hope our funding will lead the way in inspiring others to join these efforts in making mental health services accessible to even more families.”

“We are so grateful for SECU Foundation’s support in the vital work of providing mental health intervention for our youngest community members,” said Lucy Daniels Center Executive Director Dr. Emily Odjaghian. “The SECU Therapy Wing will enable us to provide services to over 1,500 children and their families every year, helping them overcome their challenges, learn, grow, and find their version of success. SECU Foundation’s continued investment in our children and community is helping to provide a solid foundation for the future success of our state.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org





Lucy Daniels Center Receives $750,000 Grant for Youth Mental Health Facility and Resource Center Holding check left to right are LDC Executive Director Dr. Emily Odjaghian, SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers, and SECU Foundation Board Member Barbara Perkins surrounded by SECU Foundation staff.

