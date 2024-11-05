SIMPPLE Australia and Mode Technology to Exhibit SIMPPLE Robotics Products and Software Platform at NZ Cleaning Expo in Christchurch, New Zealand on November 6 and 7

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of SIMPPLE Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL, “SIMPPLE”, “the Company”) and a leading technology provider in the integrated facility management sector, today announced their joint participation with New Zealand-based robotic automation and commercial cleaning equipment provider, Mode Technology, exhibiting a leading range of Robotic products and flagship SIMPPLE Software platform at the New Zealand Cleaning (CleanNZ) Expo 2024 at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Expo, scheduled on November 6 and 7, 2024, from 8:30am to 4.00pm, is considered New Zealand’s premier professional cleaning trade show, featuring the nation’s foremost providers of cleaning and hygiene products and services exhibiting to more than 1,000 industry professionals.

Located at booth number 50, SIMPPLE Australia and Mode Technology will demonstrate a selected range of its latest advanced cleaning and multi-functional robots, all of which can be seamlessly integrated on SIMPPLE Software platform to meet the needs of a diverse client base and sectors including aviation, health and aged care, commercial retail, and facilities management. The solutions featured will include:

(1) A compact and agile commercial floor cleaning robot that integrates 4 floor cleaning modes, granting unrivalled versatility and usability for varied cleaning spaces.

(2) An intelligent spot-cleaning robot equipped with Nvidia’s advanced A.I. chip and 32-beam 3D LiDAR to detect up to 150-meter range

(3) An A.I.-powered scrubber-dryer robot that boasts an advanced 5-stage filtration system for effective water recycling

(4) An introduction to an extended range of robotic options including SIMPPLE’s Gemini 3-in-1 multifunctional robot

(5) An end-to-end integrated software platform that can combine different brands of robotics, sensor technologies and much more to complement the workforce in automating task management, risk mitigation, and various reporting capabilities.



"This collaboration with Mode Technology marks a significant milestone for our Australia team. We are excited to join Mode’s team at CleanNZ Expo to offer best of breed targeted cleaning solutions to New Zealand’s premier facility owners, operators, and service providers,” said SIMPPLE chief executive Norman Schroeder. “We believe Mode’s strength in tailoring solutions to meet the unique needs of New Zealand’s diverse commercial soft services market, making them the ideal partner to strengthen our position in that region. This partnership, we anticipate, may develop into a formal agreement in the near future.”

Dallas Vincent, Director at Mode Technology, stated, "Partnering with SIMPPLE allows us to bring truly groundbreaking technology to New Zealand’s facility management landscape. With SIMPPLE’s advanced software and robotic solutions, we are excited to offer our clients enhanced productivity and efficiency, perfectly tailored for multiple industry sectors. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-driven solutions that meet New Zealand’s diverse commercial cleaning needs.”

About SIMPPLE

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit: https://www.simpple.ai

About Mode Technology

Mode Technology New Zealand is a forward-thinking company with a strong focus on customer driven innovation and quality, creating solutions tailored to the unique needs of New Zealand’s market and beyond. Known for their agile, customer-centric approach, Mode Technology excels in robotic automation and commercial cleaning, all designed to enhance productivity and cost-efficiency. Mode Technology stands out for its commitment to evolving alongside clients’ businesses, across multiple industry sectors including education, healthcare, aviation, commercial and facilities management which has made them a trusted partner for numerous clients in both the public and private sectors.

For more information on Mode Technology, please visit: https://www.modetechnology.co.nz

