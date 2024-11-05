Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 4, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 4 include the following:

Tuesday, November 5 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will vote in the general election, 1720 Reid School Road, Taylors, S.C.

Tuesday, November 5 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will vote in the general election, Lourie Senior Center (Ward I), 1650 Park Circle, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, November 6 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by members of the General Assembly to make a cabinet agency announcement, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, November 7 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a media availability with S.C. Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver and SLED leadership regarding school safety efforts, South Carolina Department of Education, 849 Learning Lane, West Columbia, S.C.

Friday, November 8 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by state and federal partners to announce the launch of Farm and Forest Recovery Resource Days, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the Field of Honor Opening Ceremony, International Paper Lawn, 700 South Kaminski Street, Georgetown, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 28, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for October 28, 2024, included:

Tuesday, October 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

1:40 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with local officials.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce's 45th Annual Summit, Wild Dunes Resort, 5757 Palm Boulevard, Isle of Palms, S.C.

Wednesday, October 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:50 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial photo-op for S. 7000, Earned Wage Access.

12:00 PM: Agency meeting.

12:20 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Bruce Brutschy.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

1:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov McMaster participated in the inaugural WaterSC meeting, Stone River, 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 31

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Award Ceremony, Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, November 1

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the funeral service for Dr. Lonnie Randolph, Jr., Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:40 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Department of Corrections conference call.