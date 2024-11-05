Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,796 in the last 365 days.

Informal dinner for heads of state and government of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Bishkek

AZERBAIJAN, November 5 - 05 November 2024, 22:12

On November 5, an informal dinner was held for the heads of state and government participating in the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Informal dinner for heads of state and government of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Bishkek

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more