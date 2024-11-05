Informal dinner for heads of state and government of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Bishkek
AZERBAIJAN, November 5 - 05 November 2024, 22:12
On November 5, an informal dinner was held for the heads of state and government participating in the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
