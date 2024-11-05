Fentress Architects Celebrates the Opening of the Terminal D West Pier at the George Bush International Airport

The New West Pier Elevates Houston’s Status as a Global Aviation Hub

Denver, CO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) marked a significant milestone as the first flights took off from the new Terminal D West Pier. Designed by Fentress Architects, the expanded facility will boost international travel capacity, enhance passenger experience, and reinforce the airport’s status as a premier global gateway.

The highly anticipated expansion features new gates capable of accommodating six wide-body or ten narrow-body aircraft. The new West Pier is a key component of the larger Mickey Leland International Terminal (MLIT) project designed by Fentress Architects, which will include 23 gates for narrow-body airplanes upon completion.

"The Terminal D-West Pier is a game-changer," said Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. "It truly is a world-class facility, and it not only enhances the travel experience but positions Bush Airport for continued growth. Constructing this during live airport operations, amid record passenger travel, was a remarkable feat."

A Celebration of Houston

“The new West Pier at George Bush Intercontinental Airport offers passengers a distinctly Houston experience while delivering the increased capacity and enhanced passenger experience worthy of an international gateway,” said Principal in Charge of Design Curtis Fentress, FAIA, RIBA. “Fentress Architects’ design was inspired by the airport’s modernist architectural legacy while honoring the city’s rich cultural diversity and natural environment.”

Fentress then elaborated on key design features, including:

Natural Daylight: “Sunlight from the concourse’s double-sided clerestory filters through the 10,000-square-foot copper-colored architectural ceiling, enlivening the space in ever-changing light patterns that mimic the shade of a Texas live oak’s canopy.”

Artistic Expression: “Throughout the concourse, photography of Houston’s natural beauty brightens passenger spirits. Each of the six new gates includes works by eight Houston-based artists, further adding to the local identity.”

Intuitive Wayfinding: “The West Pier extends a warm southern welcome to visitors from across the globe, providing intuitive, passenger-friendly wayfinding from curbside to gate that eases the stress of navigating the airport.”

Enhanced Amenities: “Expanded dining and retail options also instill a local flair while enhancing passenger time in the airport, with amenities such as a mother’s room and children’s play area. Diverse seating options provide many comfortable spaces to relax.”

A Commitment to the Future

IAH’s new West Pier also features a 380-foot-long curtainwall designed with a combination of insulated glass and metal panels that simultaneously improve building performance and passenger experience. The gradient pattern provides airside views while also decreasing the load on the HVAC system and mitigating glare along the upper portion of the wall.

Designed to LEED Silver standards, the new West Pier prioritizes sustainability with responsible material sourcing, water conservation measures, and indoor air quality management. The natural daylight and environmentally friendly features make it a model for contemporary airport architecture and a notable achievement for Houston Airports’ vision as a “5-star global air service gateway where the magic of flight is celebrated.”

