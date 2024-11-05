Biden-Harris Administration Provides More Than $2.7 Billion in FEMA Assistance to Help Helene and Milton-Affected Communities

WASHINGTON – The Biden-Harris Administration has approved more than $1.5 billion in direct assistance to Hurricanes Helene and Milton survivors. These funds help survivors with housing repairs, personal property replacement and other essential recovery efforts. Additionally, over $1.2 billion has been approved for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which are necessary to save lives, protect public health and prevent further damage to public and private property.

FEMA personnel remain on the ground in communities across the Southeast conducting damage assessments, coordinating with local officials and helping individuals apply for disaster assistance programs. More than 1,400 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members are in affected neighborhoods helping survivors apply for assistance and connecting them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

Applying for assistance is a critical first step towards recovery. Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia, Florida (Helene), Florida (Milton), North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia can begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. Federal assistance for individuals may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and other emergency supplies.

Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay. Applicants may be eligible for Transitional Sheltering Assistance, which provides survivors with a safe, temporary place to stay, like a hotel or motel, until they can find a short or longer-term housing solution. To date, more than 30,400 households have checked into FEMA provided hotels.

Individuals affected by the hurricanes are encouraged to apply as soon as they are able to by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the fastest way to get an application started. Individuals can also apply using the FEMA App, calling 1-800-621-3362 or going in person to a local Disaster Recovery Center.

Disaster Recovery Centers can provide survivors in-person help with their applications. FEMA now has 85 Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the hurricane affected communities. Center locations can be found at FEMA.gov/DRC. FEMA also has Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in the field supporting survivors and helping them with the application process.

Support for North Carolina

FEMA has approved over $213 million for over 126,000 households and other types of assistance. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $202 million for debris removal and reimbursement of emergency protective measures for the state.

More than 7,600 households have checked into FEMA-funded hotels and lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 378 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in communities providing support. There are also 25 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Asheville (Mobile), Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Bryson City, Burnsville, Charlotte, Conover, Dallas, Fairview, Franklin, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lake Lure, Lenoir, Marion, Marshall, Mill Spring, Morganton, Newland, Old Fort, Sparta, Swannanoa, Sylva and Waynesville where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Support for Florida

In response to Helene, FEMA has approved over $474 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 141,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $345 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work. In response to Milton, FEMA has approved over $369 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 209,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $700 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work.

More than 18,200 households have checked into FEMA-funded hotels and lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 474 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in communities to provide support. There are also 23 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Bartow, Branford, Brooksville, Crawfordville (Mobile), Dade (Mobile), Englewood (Mobile), Fort Pierce, Homosassa, Jupiter (Mobile), Lake City, Largo, Live Oak, Madison, Old Town, Orlando, Palmetto (Mobile), Perry, Punta Gorda (Mobile), Saint Petersburg, Sarasota, Stuart, Vero Beach and Zolfo Springs supporting survivors from Debby, Helene and Milton where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents in need of information or resources should call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions.

Support for South Carolina

FEMA has approved over $210 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 209,000 households.

More than 4,500 households have checked into FEMA-funded hotels and lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 179 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in communities providing support. There are also nine Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Anderson, Barnwell, Camden, Graniteville, Greenville, Laurens, McCormick, Rock Hill and Spartanburg where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents with questions on Helene can call the state’s toll-free hotline, open 24 hours a day, at 1-866-246-0133.

Support for Georgia

FEMA has approved over $207 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 172,000 households.

There are 256 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in communities providing support. There are also 15 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Augusta, Baxley, Douglas, Dublin, Hazlehurst, Lyons, Midway, Nahunta (Mobile), Pearson (Mobile), Sandersville, Savannah, Swainsboro, Thomson, Tifton and Valdosta where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find additional resources at gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene.

Support for Virginia

To date, FEMA has approved over $9.4 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 3,200 households.

There are about 69 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in communities providing support. There are also eight Disaster Recovery Centers open in Damascus, Dublin, Galax, Independence, Marion, Pembroke, Tazewell and Wytheville where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find additional resources at: Recover – Hurricane Helene | VDEM (vaemergency.gov).

Support for Tennessee

FEMA has approved more than $17.5 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 5,500 households.

There are more than 55 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in communities providing support. There are now five Disaster Recovery Center open in Elizabethton (Mobile), Erwin, Greenville, Morristown and Newport where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Counties continue to establish donation centers. For the evolving list, visit TEMA’s website.