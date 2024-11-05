Men Don’t Want Flowers. Or do they? Find out, in White Ribbon’s new campaign.

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Ribbon is launching its Men Don’t Want Flowers Campaign.

This heartwarming, tear-jerking and visually striking campaign disrupts how we think about masculinity. The viewer is left wondering: Why don’t men receive flowers?

As part of an innovative project to prevent online sexual exploitation and understand the role of healthy masculinities in addressing this issue, this campaign provides viewers with the opportunity to think critically about outdated stereotypes associated with masculinity.

“We are excited to launch these videos as part of our ongoing efforts to promote healthy masculinities," said Humberto Carolo, CEO at White Ribbon. "By providing a platform for honest and vulnerable discussions, we hope to challenge outdated and harmful social norms that lead to the use of violence and exploitation, and positively impact and contribute to creating a safer online environment for young people."

White Ribbon invites viewers to the virtual watch party on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, at 1:00 - 3:00 PM EST. This online event will feature, White Ribbon staff, campaign participants and videographers who will react to the campaign and share their own experiences around vulnerability, healthy masculinity and flowers. Register for free at https://www.whiteribbon.ca/events .

During the launch of this new campaign, White Ribbon will also be unveiling Thriving in Digital Spaces: Empowering Youth to Create Online Safety Virtual Symposium. This virtual symposium is an opportunity for teachers, educators, and facilitators to access White Ribbon materials and to come together to discuss preventing online sexual exploitation with their students and communities. The symposium will run between November 11th and November 23rd, 2024 and is open to all secondary schools and youth-focused organizations in Ontario and Nova Scotia. White Ribbon will provide comprehensive online resources on online sexual exploitation, its root causes and prevention methods. It will feature an interactive online course, presentation and facilitation guide.

More information about the symposium, including the pre-registration form, can be found on the White Ribbon website here . Join the movement to empower youth to create healthy, safe, and equitable online spaces.

About White Ribbon: White Ribbon is the world’s largest movement to engage men and boys in preventing gender-based violence by promoting equity and transforming social norms. We engage men and boys to realize their potential to be part of the solution to ending all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination. Please visit our website at www.whiteribbon.ca to learn more about how to get involved. If you want to book a workshop for your school, community or workplace, please visit our website here .

Organization Contact for Media Inquiries:

David Garzon

Director, Marketing and Communications

White Ribbon

+1 416-920-6684 x 17

dgarzon@whiteribbon.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/091a87e5-9f66-4013-96f8-184109c49b7b

Men Don't Want Flowers Join the Conversation for Change #MenDontWantFlowers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.