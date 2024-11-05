SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Johnson Fistel Investigates the Mergers of SMAR, B, and TWKS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Fistel, LLP , a leading stockholder rights law firm, announced that it is investigating claims on behalf of Smartsheet, Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE: B), and Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) shareholders concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties related to the proposed sale of the Companies.

Smartsheet Inc.

On September 24, 2024, Smartsheet officially announced its acceptance of an acquisition proposal from Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners, whereby shareholders are to be compensated at the rate of $56.50 per share via an all-cash transaction, after which Smartsheet will transition to a privately held entity.

If you have continuously owned Smartsheet shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/Smartsheet

Barnes Group, Inc.

On October 7, 2024, Barnes Group officially announced its acceptance of an acquisition proposal from Apollo Global Management, whereby shareholders will receive $47.50 per share via an all-cash transaction, after which Barnes Group will transition to a privately held entity.

If you have continuously owned Barnes Group shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/the-barnes-group-inc

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc.

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks informed the public that it has agreed to a deal with Apax Partners, in which stockholders will receive $4.40 per share in an all-cash offer. Upon completion of the deal, Thoughtworks will be a private Company.

If you have continuously owned Thoughtworks, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/ThoughtworksHoldingInc

