Qualifacts Welcomes Three New Illinois Partnerships to Its Expanding Community with InSync EHR

Global Executive Council Services, The Boulevard of Chicago, and TriCity Family Services in Illinois, aim to enhance their operations and clinical processes with Qualifacts’ InSync EHR.

Nashville, Tenn. & Chicago, Ill., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, proudly announces new partnerships with three Illinois-based organizations: Global Executive Council Services, The Boulevard of Chicago, and TriCity Family Services. Each organization has selected Qualifacts’ InSync EHR to enhance clinical, operational and administrative workflows, equipping them to meet current demands and plan for future growth in a continuously advancing healthcare landscape.

Qualifacts’ strong reputation for excellence in Illinois led these organizations to select InSync, its user-friendly, web-based EHR. InSync’s efficient workflows, coupled with its IM+CANS module tailored for Illinois, specifically addresses the state’s reporting requirements, making it an ideal choice for these organizations.

Transforming Operational Efficiency with InSync

The InSync EHR platform offers scalable, configurable technology solutions designed to optimize revenue cycles and simplify compliance with ever-evolving Illinois state requirements including:

Real-Time Data Circulation : Enhanced integration of electronic client records, billing engines, and reporting analytics for improved operational efficiency.

: Enhanced integration of electronic client records, billing engines, and reporting analytics for improved operational efficiency. Automated Workflows : Customizable and efficient workflows that reduce administrative burdens, allowing staff to focus on client care.

: Customizable and efficient workflows that reduce administrative burdens, allowing staff to focus on client care. Seamless Reporting : Configurable reports and an export/import tool to facilitate data exchange and ensure compliance with Illinois requirements, including IM+CANS submissions.

: Configurable reports and an export/import tool to facilitate data exchange and ensure compliance with Illinois requirements, including IM+CANS submissions. Enhanced Revenue Cycle Management: With an up to 99% clean bill rate through pre-batch claims error tracking, InSync ensures optimal reimbursement for authorized services and accelerating payment processes.

Qualifacts' InSync EHR addresses each organization’s current needs while positioning them for long-term success in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. With a configurable EHR offering both core and add-on functionalities, InSync ensures their immediate requirements are met while allowing ample room for future growth.

Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts states, “We are proud to welcome Global Executive Council Services, The Boulevard of Chicago, and TriCity Family Services to our growing Qualifacts community in Illinois. InSync is designed to not only meet their current needs but also to support their future growth as leaders in mental health services. Our robust IM+CANS capability will optimize their reporting to the state, making InSync the perfect fit for these organizations as they continue to enhance the care they provide to the community.”

Quotes from Our New Partners

Nazneen Begum, CEO of Global Executive Council Services (GEC), shared, “InSync is a transformative solution for our organization as we continue to grow and support the Illinois community. Its cloud-based capabilities, particularly the IM+CANS module and customizable workflows, are exactly what we need to support our mission of empowering women, minorities, refugees, and immigrants.”

Richard Ducatenzeiler, CEO of The Boulevard of Chicago, commented, “Coming from an in-house system, we sought a cloud-based EHR that could support IM+CANS and Medicaid billing as we expand our services. InSync’s efficiency, integrated functionalities, and ease of use will help us in our mission to support homeless adults with holistic care and housing services.”

Laura Poss, Executive Director of TriCity Family Services, noted, “We are excited to embrace a more modern and intuitive system that supports our future growth,” said Laura Poss, Executive Director at TriCity Family Services. “InSync will empower us to optimize our operational and clinical processes, ultimately enhancing the quality of care we provide to our clients.”

ABOUT GLOBAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL SERVICES (GEC)

Established in 2016, GEC is a non-profit supporting women, minorities, refugees, and immigrants by providing education and empowerment programs to foster self-sufficiency and independence.

ABOUT THE BOULEVARD OF CHICAGO

The Boulevard of Chicago is a provider of high-quality behavioral health, medical respite, holistic support, and housing services, helping homeless adults break the cycle of homelessness, restore health, and rebuild lives.

ABOUT TRICITY FAMILY SERVICES

TriCity Family Services is dedicated to strengthening the mental health of communities through accessible and affordable services, including counseling, psychiatric services, and family-based treatment programs.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

Tristan Galvan Qualifacts tristan.galvan@qualifacts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.