Web300.vc launches, ranking the most impactful VC investors in Web3





WhiteBridge.Network partners with ChainGPT Labs, CLS, BitDegree, Solidus Tech AI, and Solanium to compile key indicators of social, financial, and entrepreneurial influence and determine the ranked list of Web3 movers and shakers

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To acknowledge leading Web3 investors, WhiteBridge.Network and consortium of industry leaders including ChainGPT Labs , BitDegree , Solidus Ai Tech and Solanium , have launched Web300.vc . This new online community is the definitive ranked list of the 300 most influential and visionary investors in the Web3 space, complete with individual data-based profiles. The current list is topped by Sequoia Capital Partners Shaun Maguire, Konstantine Butler, Julien Bek, and Pantera Capital Managing Partners Dan Morehead and Paul Veradittakit. Web300 will become an indispensable who’s-who of Web3 investors, leaders, and thinkers.





Given that the Web300 is focused entirely on the world of Web3, it’s only appropriate that AI plays a major role in its creation. WhiteBridge.Network’s AI technology creates rankings based on a cumulative score, determined by a combination of factors such as social influence, financial and business influence as determined by fund size, number of investments, and overall decentralised community feedback. Venture visibility, partner visibility, partner activity on socials, amount of capital and activity level of the firm – all of these figure into the evaluation to create the most comprehensive Web3 power rankings list ever.

Each profile includes contacts, a complete career résumé, and insights into their general outlook, behavioral perspectives, communication style, and interests. For entrepreneurs, it’s an indispensable resource for selecting the right investor, before approaching and building rapport. A community comments section allows people to add their personal interactions with individual list members, blending the power of shared community insight with precise AI measurement. In short, this list combines centralised AI with decentralised community intelligence, ensuring that Web300 remains dynamic and continuously updated.

One thing unites everyone on the Web300: the mission to see this new era of technology to fruition and to the future, and a shared commitment to helping the entrepreneurs driving the movement avoid bad actors while bolstering the industry’s reputation at large.The creation of an aggregate power ranking is itself a bid for increased legitimacy and could motivate other VC Partners to be more socially active and share their views publicly.

Web300 is not just another accolade for those included in its ranks. It is an intelligent and useful tool for entrepreneurs in search of the capital and support they need to do their work and advance Web3 at large. With participation from WhiteBridge.Network and its industry-leading partners, the Web300 is power rankings done smarter, combining the power of centralised AI and decentralised community engagement to make the new list a leader in this emerging industry.

About WhiteBridge.Network

WhiteBridge.Network is a decentralised search engine that provides insights into specific people. WhiteBridge.Network’s proprietary AI technology aggregates and analyzes scattered public information from 30+ sources to go beyond raw data and provide accurate, actionable people insights for use cases such as sales intelligence, recruiting, and online reputation management. For more information, visit www.whitebridge.ai .

ChainGPT Labs - a venture capital arm of the ChainGPT Foundation. Its mission is to accelerate the growth and success of innovative Web3 projects. The funding initiatives provide early-stage projects with the capital and expertise necessary to bring their vision to life. Additionally, comprehensive incubation and acceleration programs are offered, nurturing projects from their beginning stages to market launch. Visit ChainGPT Labs to learn more.

CLS Global - an all-in-one consulting agency specializing in Market Making. With over seven years of experience in the crypto market and 500+ existing clients, they bring vast expertise to the table. CLS Global has successfully sustained operations through three bear markets, demonstrating resilience and stability. They proudly manage over $1.5 billion in assets and work with 10% of the top 200 projects listed on CoinMarketCap.

BitDegree.org is a leading newcomer onboarding channel for Web3 and AI that makes learning fun and rewarding. Since 2017, BitDegree has served 50M+ people while pursuing its mission to help everyone master new technologies and succeed.

Solidus AI Tech —Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sq ft in Europe. AITECH, the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitates access to the Launchpad, Artificial Intelligence, and GPU Marketplace. AITECH powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement.

Solanium - Solanium is a leading multichain, OG launchpad revolutionizing DeFi on Solana and now beyond. Solanium provides a seamless platform for decentralized fundraising, staking, and governance voting. We are committed to provide exclusive opportunities for users and projects while expanding the decentralized ecosystem. Solanium has raised over $17M with 82K participants and successfully funded 50+ projects. Visit solanium.io to learn more.

Contact:

WhiteBridge.

Paulius Taraskevicius

paulius@whitebridge.ai

ChainGPT Labs:

Jacob Wallace

jacob@chaingpt.org

BitDegree

Danielius Stasiulis

danielus@bitdegree.org

Solidus Ai Tech

SINA ABDOLALI

sina@ai-tech.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by WhiteBridge.Network. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1f50bcf-24e7-4393-8c28-40a0f1564f8a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d47da545-1751-4fd8-962a-5ddae7ad04ce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.