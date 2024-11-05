Unplugged Performance Debuts Nation’s First Tesla Model S Plaid Police Vehicle at SEMA 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unplugged Performance, through its UP.FIT division, is set to make a groundbreaking debut at SEMA 2024 by unveiling the nation’s first Tesla Model S Plaid specifically designed for law enforcement applications. The “UP.FIT Tesla Model S Plaid Pursuit” is the latest innovation in Unplugged Performance’s lineup of specialized vehicles, tailored to meet the high-performance needs of first responders.





Built on the powerful Tesla Model S Plaid platform, the UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit incorporates a suite of modifications and advanced technologies to enhance high-speed pursuit and traffic patrol capabilities. This debut vehicle is set to be delivered to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Motorsports community outreach program, marking a pivotal step in the adoption of electric vehicles for public service roles.

The UP.FIT division transforms the standard Tesla Model S Plaid—featuring 1,000+ horsepower and an impressive 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 1.99 seconds—into a robust patrol vehicle equipped for the rigors of law enforcement. Key features of the UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit include a proprietary electrical wiring harness bespoke to UP.FIT Tesla vehicles to integrate customized forward- and rear-facing warning lights integrated into the front and rear glass to improve aerodynamics compared to traditional rooftop light bars. Also included is side skirt lighting, along with a push-bumper featuring additional warning lights, and integrated high- and low-frequency emergency sirens and public alert systems all of which make the vehicle fully Title 13 compliant in California.





The UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit also benefits from performance upgrades by Unplugged Performance, including enhanced braking components and UP Forged lightweight wheels, ensuring increased durability and superior handling in pursuit situations. These upgrades make the Plaid Pursuit not only duty-ready but also a zero-emission alternative to traditional patrol cars. With rapid acceleration and an impressive range of 345 miles, the UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit provides law enforcement agencies with an efficient, powerful, and sustainable option for patrol and pursuit.

“The UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit embodies everything we value in electric police vehicles,” said Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance. “From outstanding acceleration and range to reduced maintenance and fuel costs, this platform offers law enforcement the latest tools to enhance their mission while saving taxpayers’ money and promoting a cleaner future.”





Unplugged Performance will showcase the UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit in the SEMA FutureTech Studio booth at SEMA 2024, highlighting the future of law enforcement vehicles at one of the world’s premier automotive events.

SEMA FutureTech Studio booth #24401

The UP.FIT Tesla Model S Plaid Pursuit Vehicle is now available for ordering. To learn more, visit www.up.fit .

