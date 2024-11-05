Office Libations Expands to Denver: 3x INC 5000 Honoree Brings Sustainable, Hassle-Free Food Solutions to Mile High Workplaces

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver offices can now access effortless, sustainable food services with Office Libations , a three-time honoree on the INC 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. Office Libations is thrilled to introduce fresh, healthy snack options , hassle-free solutions, and top-tier breakroom equipment to local businesses, creating enjoyable and productive work environments.

“Denver businesses deserve pantry solutions that foster wellness and productivity,” says Claude Burns, CEO of Office Libations. “Our goal is to bring fresh, sustainable choices and innovative service technology that allows companies to focus on what matters most.”

Fresh, Local, and Delivered Right to You

Say goodbye to processed snacks and unreliable deliveries. Office Libations delivers a curated selection of fresh, locally sourced snacks and beverages directly to Denver offices in Cherry Creek, LoDo, the Tech Center, and beyond. These healthy options keep teams energized, focused, and ready to perform every day.

Effortless Pantry Management with Advanced Technology

Office Libations eliminates the guesswork from office pantry management with cutting-edge technology designed for efficiency. Our advanced software provides full control over inventory, budget, and custom snack selections through real-time analytics. Businesses can track spending, prevent stock-outs, and reduce waste by up to 20%, all while gaining insights into team preferences. For offices with multiple locations, our system offers seamless oversight, empowering smarter decisions with minimal effort.

Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees

With Office Libations, what you see is what you get. We believe in transparent pricing with no hidden fees: no extra charges for stocking, delivery, setup, or management. Unlike other providers, we avoid fees that can add up to 40% of the total cost. With our straightforward pricing model, clients stay on budget and deliver satisfaction to their teams.

Smart Pantry Solutions: More Than Just Snacks

Office Libations offers Smart Pantry Solutions that go beyond basic food deliveries. Our intuitive system manages stock levels, reduces waste, and provides timely updates and photos after each delivery. This “set it and forget it” approach keeps the pantry stocked, budget intact, and time freed up.

Coffee Done Right: Premium Experiences, Every Cup

Office coffee doesn’t have to be ordinary. Upgrade your breakroom with premium coffee services , featuring advanced brewing machines, espresso bars, and locally roasted beans . Office Libations’ sustainable practices ensure guilt-free enjoyment with every cup, enhancing energy, eco-friendliness, and quality in every sip.

Why Businesses Choose Office Libations

Always On Time: Reliable, on-time deliveries ensure your pantry is stocked, avoiding last-minute orders.

Hands-Free Management: We handle inventory, restocking, and equipment upkeep, so you don't have to.

Healthy, Customizable Options: We offer options for every dietary need, from gluten-free to vegan.

Tailored Solutions: Use our portal to adjust selections in real-time or rely on data insights to keep options fresh.

Efficient Technology & Premium Equipment: Our technology and equipment reduce waste by up to 20%, saving time and elevating your breakroom experience.



Let Us Buy You Lunch!

Curious about how our services can transform your workplace? Schedule a lunch meeting with our team and experience Office Libations first-hand. Our experts will review your current setup, offering innovative ideas to create an efficient, enjoyable food program that boosts morale and productivity.

As a three-time INC 5000 honoree, Office Libations is proud to bring sustainable, time-saving food solutions to Denver, supporting improved employee wellness, a thriving workplace culture, and smarter office operations.

Contact:

Claude Burns

Chief Executive Officer

Office Libations

510-766-2337

claude@officelibations.com

officelibations.com

562 Whitney Street, San Leandro, CA 94577

About Office Libations:

Office Libations is a leading provider of workplace food and beverage solutions, dedicated to energizing and simplifying office food programs with a commitment to sustainability, transparency, and customer satisfaction. With its expansion into Denver, Office Libations brings fresh, healthy options, streamlined technology, and flexible, no-commitment pantry solutions that support productivity and employee well-being.

Office Libations Launches in Denver As a 3x INC 5000 honoree, we're bringing fresh, local, and sustainable food solutions to Denver offices.

