NOVAIR Heat Pumps Expands Operations in Eastern Canada to Accelerate Access to Affordable, High-Efficiency Heating Solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAIR Heat Pumps, a leader in energy-efficient HVAC solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Eastern Canada, furthering its mission to make advanced cold climate heat pumps accessible and affordable for households across the region. With a proven track record assisting over 50,000 projects from coast to coast, NOVAIR is uniquely equipped to support HVAC contractors in providing high-quality heating solutions that align with Canada’s stringent climate demands. Each unit comes with a 10-year warranty, offering both contractors and homeowners peace of mind and reliability.

For the past decade, NOVAIR has played a vital role in helping Canadians transition to sustainable heating, allowing homeowners to save up to 60% on heating costs compared to traditional electric baseboard and propane systems. Leveraging this experience, NOVAIR is now poised to accelerate the transformation in Ontario, not only through its industry-leading heat pump models that operate down to -35°C but also through project management and support, ensuring installations are optimized for long-term performance and energy savings.

As part of its commitment to supporting energy transformation, NOVAIR aims to help alleviate pressure on Ontario’s electrical grid—a crucial factor as the province manages both a growing demand for electricity and the ongoing shift toward electrifying transportation. According to the Canadians for Affordable Energy report, Ontario remains home to more than 1.5 million households that rely on electricity as their primary heating source - which presents a significant opportunity to reduce grid strain. By converting these homes from electric baseboard heating to cold climate heat pumps, which operate with very high efficiency, NOVAIR’s technology can reduce electricity demand significantly. This would result in a substantial reduction in winter energy strain on the grid, freeing capacity for other electrification initiatives such as electric vehicles.

In addition to offering reliable and efficient heating, NOVAIR heat pumps double as highly effective air conditioning systems in summer, providing up to 50% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional AC units. This feature is especially beneficial for homes using outdated, inefficient cooling solutions alongside electric baseboards, which often lack centralized air conditioning. With heat pumps, Ontario residents can enjoy year-round energy savings and increased comfort, significantly reducing utility bills during both winter and summer months.

NOVAIR’s expansion will contribute to Ontario’s economy, creating well-paying job opportunities in installation, transportation, warehousing and project management. Additionally, NOVAIR provides comprehensive training, materials, and technical support for contractors. NOVAIR’s technicians and project management teams also offer troubleshooting support and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each installation.

By providing affordable, advanced heat pumps with a standard 10-year warranty, NOVAIR is well-positioned to support Ontario’s Income-Qualified Free Heat Pump Program. NOVAIR’s products not only meet but exceed the rigorous standards required for high-performance, cold climate heat pumps, making them ideal for Ontario’s harsh winters and fully aligned with the program’s criteria. NOVAIR heat pumps are among the best cold climate heat pumps on the market. NOVAIR is prepared to collaborate with initiatives led by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to bring efficient and cost-effective heating solutions to income-qualified households across the province.

While not directly affiliated with the IESO, NOVAIR’s commitment to quality and affordability directly supports Ontario’s objectives of reducing energy costs for residents in need, alleviating grid pressure and advancing the transition away from fossil fuels. With expert knowledge, durable materials, and an industry-leading warranty, NOVAIR provides a reliable, sustainable solution for Ontario households, ensuring both immediate and long-term benefits in heating and cooling.

With AHRI certification, Energy Star ratings and built-in features such as Gold Fins, Pan Heaters, and high-efficiency inverter compressors, NOVAIR heat pumps represent the pinnacle of cold climate technology, offering unparalleled durability and performance in temperatures as low as -35°C. Whether for residential or commercial applications, NOVAIR heat pumps are a one-stop solution for heating and cooling that prioritizes quality, efficiency, and affordability.

For more information on NOVAIR’s products, services, and how NOVAIR heat pumps can benefit homeowners, HVAC contractors and communities across Ontario and Eastern Canada, please visit www.novairplus.com.

Contact:

Jon Toker

NOVAIR Heat Pumps

Email: jontoker@novairplus.com

Phone: (506) 382-3070

