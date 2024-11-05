VEON’s Jazz Enters Partnership to Support Local-Language AI LLM Development in Pakistan

Amsterdam, Dubai and Islamabad, 05 November 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, announced that Jazz, its digital operator in Pakistan, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the National Information Technology Board (NITB). This collaboration aims to develop Pakistan’s first indigenous Large Language Model (LLM) to serve under-resourced regional languages, supporting digital inclusivity in AI technologies. The LLM will focus on Urdu and include datasets for Pashto and Punjabi.

Digital resources in “low-resource languages” – languages beyond English, Spanish, French, Mandarin, Arabic, German, and Japanese – remain scarce, creating an AI language gap that impacts user experience, deepens bias, and widens the digital divide. VEON’s partnerships in Pakistan and Kazakhstan, alongside the integration of local-language AI tools in its digital services across six countries, are aimed at bridging this gap and fostering AI inclusion.



In Pakistan, this collaboration marks a strategic milestone, as it will help to empower thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations with advanced AI tools in their native languages. The envisioned LLM is expected to drive innovation in AI applications, boosting productivity and accessibility in critical sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “Innovation in AI and LLMs is critical for Pakistan’s future, and we are committed to developing a locally relevant environment that meets the unique needs of our communities. Through this partnership with NUST and NITB, we can help close the digital divide, empowering our teachers, doctors, and farmers by providing them with tools and information in their native languages. This collaboration is a national cause that will drive exponential progress in digital inclusion. In the coming months, we aim to have a functional model that will lay the foundation for transformative AI framework in Pakistan.”

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Pakistan’s Minister of IT & Telecommunication observed, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s digital future, enabling us to preserve and promote our linguistic and cultural heritage through advanced AI. By bringing together the strengths of academia, industry, and government, we’re not only building a platform that reflects Pakistan’s unique perspective but also positioning ourselves to lead in emerging technologies. Initiatives like this are essential, not just for our technological aspirations but for safeguarding our sovereignty and advancing our global standing. At the government level, we will work to establish the necessary policies, resources, and frameworks to ensure this initiative’s success over the years.”

The MoU, which is effective for five years, sets the groundwork for continuous innovation and collaboration to develop this LLM. VEON’s commitment to advancing AI for low-resource languages extends beyond Pakistan; earlier this year, QazCode, the software arm of VEON’s Beeline Kazakhstan, collaborated with GSMA and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center to enhance AI applications for Kazakh and Catalan, underscoring VEON’s dedication to linguistic inclusivity on a global scale.

About Jazz

Jazz is Pakistan’s leading digital operator with over 71.4 million cellular subscribers and 63.3 million MAUs of digital services. Jazz offers the most extensive portfolio of digital services including JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech; Garaj, the largest onshore cloud and cybersecurity platform; and Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s corporate social responsibility and investment plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

