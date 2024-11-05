HD Diamond Series by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu Wins Bronze in A' Bathroom and Sanitary Ware Awards

HD Diamond Series

Innovative shower room design by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu recognized for its exceptional creativity and practicality in the prestigious A' Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sanitary ware design, has announced the HD Diamond Series by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu as the Bronze winner in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the HD Diamond Series shower room.The HD Diamond Series addresses current trends and needs within the Sanitary Ware industry by offering a minimalist yet elegant design solution. With its innovative use of materials, such as the 6mm "H-shaped" extremely narrow frame and laminated glass process, the design aligns with industry standards while pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and functionality. The practical benefits of the HD Diamond Series include improved water management, enhanced user comfort, and optimized space utilization.The award-winning design stands out in the market with its fusion of lines and geometric block surfaces, creating a rich spatial visual hierarchy between light and shadow. The 6mm "H-shaped" extremely narrow frame, achieved through the laminated glass process stacking principle and 5 plus 5 glass displaced interlayer, reshapes visual senses with its ultimate line aesthetic. The metal door frame, featuring a waterproof tape made of metal-wrapped silicone material, ensures high airtightness and durability while maintaining color compatibility for a harmonious and unified appearance.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in the Sanitary Ware industry. This recognition not only validates the design's merits but also inspires future projects and directions within the brand. The HD Diamond Series has the potential to influence industry standards and foster further exploration of minimalist design principles in bathroom spaces.HD Diamond Series was designed by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu.About Wei Xu and Tiantian XuWei Xu and Tiantian Xu are designers from China, representing ROSERY, a custom-made household enterprise founded in the 1990s. ROSERY focuses on shower doors, partition doors, shower cabinets, and polymer bathrooms, with three major brands: 1858 High-custom Home, ROSERY, and MOKYU. The company operates a 240,000㎡ whole industrial chain intelligent manufacturing base and has been certified as a national high-tech enterprise. ROSERY's retail distribution network spans nearly 600 cities across China, and its products are exported to more than 30 countries and regions, including Europe and the United States.About Guangdong 1858 Home Co.1858, following the romantic genes of ROSERY, explores a new field of customization by tailoring every metal and glass detail for the minority who pay attention to the details of life. From partitions and shower doors to boutique cabinets and display cabinets, 1858 absorbs international aesthetics, selects high-luxury materials, and forges with craftsmanship to achieve outstanding quality that fulfills discerning tastes.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, environmental impact, durability, ease of installation, user comfort, space optimization, water conservation, and technological integration. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award signifies a design's potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through its thoughtful execution and innovative features.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of Sanitary Ware design and beyond. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://sanitarywareaward.com

