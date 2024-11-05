Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Fleeing Virginia Murder Suspect Fleeing to El Salvador

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested fleeing murder suspect Christofer Antonio Argueta Ramirez at Washington Dulles International Airport on Sunday morning.

Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge, Va., is wanted in Prince William County, Va., for homicide murder. Argueta Ramirez is a U.S. citizen.

CBP officers noticed that Argueta Ramirez had purchased a one-way ticket on an El Salvador-bound flight that was departing from Dulles airport around 1:30 a.m. Officers encountered Argueta Ramirez at the departure gate, verified Argueta Ramirez’s identity, took him into custody, and escorted him back to CBP’s inspection station.

CBP officers turned Argueta Ramirez over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection officers encounter all types of travelers arriving to and departing from the United States, including travelers wanted for allegedly committing seriously heinous offenses,” said Marc E. Calixte, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “CBP continues to work with our law enforcement partners to help capture dangerous fugitives and to return them to face justice.”

