Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,588 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dean Macpherson signs Memorandum of Understanding and unveil properties for potential private sector investment, 6 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson; KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Public Works & Infrastructure, Martin Meyer; and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, will, on Wednesday evening, 06 November 2024, sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on addressing public assets in the city.

During the signing ceremony, they will also announce a list of properties that, in the coming months, will be made available through a request for proposals to potentially attract private sector investment to refurbish and revitalise the buildings.

This signing will mark an important milestone towards generating economic growth and creating jobs in the city by turning the country into a construction site and using public assets for the public good.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 06 November 2024 
Time: 18:30 
Address: Room 22, Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, 45 Bram Fischer Rd, Durban, 4001 
Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/CcWApauu1FhgzCNGA

Enquiries : 
James de Villiers 
Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Steve Bhengu
Spokesperson to the MEC 
Cell: 083 681 7928

Mluleki Mntungwa 
Spokesperson to the Mayor 
Cell: 060 974 1140
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Dean Macpherson signs Memorandum of Understanding and unveil properties for potential private sector investment, 6 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more