What’s in a name? The rebranding of Navy lodging

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One of the six business lines under the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is a worldwide hospitality component, managed by the NEXCOM Hospitality Group. Building on its hospitality experience, NEXCOM Hospitality Group is rebranding its portfolio of Navy Lodge and Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS) properties to reflect best commercial practices, elevate the guest experience, work more efficiently and position these locations as the preferred choice in accommodation for military personnel, Department of Defense travelers and their families.

“As we embark on this journey to modernize our brand, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality to our service members, their families and all who serve our country,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM.

As part of this initiative, all NEXCOM Hospitality Group brands will undergo a refresh. During 2024, NGIS will begin rebranding as “Navy Inn,” featuring a new name and logo along with modern design elements and amenities. Additionally, in 2025, a new brand, “Navy Inn Crew Stay,” will be introduced at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, followed by a second location at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, Japan, with future locations under development. Finally, Navy Lodge will undergo a logo redesign as part of this rebranding effort.

The first Navy Inn prototype will make its debut at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 7, 2024. This 'soft launch' offers NEXCOM Hospitality Group a valuable opportunity to appraise various elements of the rebrand, from refined materials, vibrant color schemes and associate uniforms to a captivating Lone Sailor display, enhanced lighting and inviting lobby features—including a distinctive heritage wall. Guests will also find updated guest amenities with eco-friendly premium in-room bath amenities, plush Harbor Home towels alongside designated workspace and complimentary Wi-Fi, all crafted to offer an unparalleled hospitality experience.

Navy Inn Crew Stay lodging will provide lodging for Sailors on long-term mission stays. It will synchronize the strength of naval traditions with comfortable accommodations and functional spaces that will provide active, front-line Sailors a port of tranquility. Navy Inn Crew Stay locations will boast cutting-edge gaming rooms, personal hubs with comfortable seating and ample lighting for recharging and productivity and hydration stations with ice and filtered water.

Navy Lodges will continue to provide spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, premium mattress and bedding and eco-friendly in-room bath amenities all while prioritizing renewable materials whenever possible.

“The rebranding of Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites and the launch of Navy Inns is a strategic decision to align our services with modern hospitality standards, ensuring that we continue to provide unparalleled comfort and support to our military community,” explained Ronald Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group. “We are confident that this focus will help enhance guest satisfaction and brand loyalty at all our locations around the globe.”

NEXCOM Hospitality Group is comprised of 36 Navy Lodge and 59 NGIS locations that offer guests award-winning hospitality and empowers mission readiness by providing exceptional, high-quality accommodations worldwide, while optimizing government travel budget savings. Last year, NEXCOM lodging facilities sold nearly 4.1 million room-nights, saving the Navy and Department of Defense official travelers over $165 million.