Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,588 in the last 365 days.

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (11-05-2024)

Steelhead angler effort remained high along the Upper Salmon River last week, especially over the weekend. The majority of angler effort was once again located downstream of North Fork in location code 15, and we also observed an increase in angler effort upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17.

Average catch rates were the best observed so far this season with all monitored areas under 15 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 13 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 5 hours per steelhead caught. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (11-05-2024)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more