Zarvista Capital Markets Partners with Acuity Trading to Integrate Cutting-Edge AnalysisIQ Technology

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global financial markets are set to experience an enhanced layer of analysis, as Zarvista Capital Markets, a global trading broker, announces its partnership with Acuity Trading to bring advanced market analytics to its client base.Through this strategic collaboration, Zarvista will integrate Acuity’s AnalysisIQ solution, an industry-leading tool designed to provide retail traders and institutions with insightful, actionable financial analysis.This partnership with Acuity Trading marks a significant step forward for Zarvista Capital Markets, which has been steadily expanding its presence across the globe. With a new representative office opening in Morocco and an expanding reach across the Middle East and Asia, Zarvista Capital Markets is positioning itself as a prominent player in global financial markets. The addition of AnalysisIQ to their toolkit not only enhances their service offerings but also reinforces their commitment to delivering sophisticated and reliable financial insights to clients worldwide.AnalysisIQ offers AI-driven analysis delivered by Acuity Research, a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated company. By combining AI with high standards of regulatory compliance, Acuity aims to foster trust and enhance client loyalty, providing traders with a dependable and enriched trading experience.Jean Nahas, Zarvista Capital Markets’ Chief Operating Officer;“Partnering with Acuity Trading to integrate AnalysisIQ is a significant milestone for Zarvista. This tool will allow us to deliver advanced data analysis and insights to our clients, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. We’re excited to see how AnalysisIQ will enhance the value we bring to our diverse client base, from the Middle East to Africa and beyond.”For Acuity Trading, this collaboration aligns perfectly with their mission to empower traders with meaningful, data-driven insights. The AnalysisIQ platform, which delivers market sentiment, patterns, and trends through AI-enhanced data, is crafted to simplify complex data into actionable intelligence.Andrew Lane, Acuity Trading CEO;“Zarvista Capital Markets is a forward-thinking firm, and we’re thrilled they’ve chosen AnalysisIQ to enrich their service offerings. Together, we’re committed to driving transparency, trust, and enhanced client engagement in the global markets. With Zarvista’s expansive reach and our innovative technology, this partnership is set to elevate the trading experience for clients across regions.”AnalysisIQ is designed to translate vast amounts of data into clear insights, tailored to meet the unique needs of both retail and institutional traders. The technology provides traders with up-to-date sentiment data, technical analysis, and trend insights, empowering them to respond quickly to market changes. By offering these insights through an FCA-regulated framework, Acuity ensures that users can rely on both the quality and integrity of the data provided.With Zarvista’s expansion into Morocco and its established presence in high-growth markets across Asia and the Middle East, this partnership with Acuity Trading places them at the forefront of financial analytics in these regions. Together, Zarvista and Acuity Trading are setting a new standard for accessible, high-quality market analysis that caters to the needs of a global trading community. AnalysisIQ is now available to Zarvista clients through MT5, the client portal and social media channels.As Zarvista Capital Markets and Acuity Trading join forces, they are poised to redefine the trading experience for clients around the world. Through innovation, regulatory commitment, and a shared vision, the two companies are paving the way for a future where data-driven trading decisions are both accessible and actionable.About Zarvista Capital MarketsZarvista Capital Markets is a global trading platform dedicated to delivering secure, innovative, and user-centered solutions to traders worldwide. Upholding the values of integrity, transparency, and cutting-edge technology, the company provides access to diverse financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies. With a client-focused approach, Zarvista Capital Markets empowers traders to pursue their financial goals in a trusted environment.For further information about Zarvista Capital Markets, visit zarvistacm.com About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.

