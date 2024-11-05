Mexican workers assaulted and sent death threats for unionizing at Canadian-owned mine

OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian labour leaders are calling for immediate action from the Canadian and Mexican governments to protect workers at a Canadian-owned mine in Mexico who have been assaulted and received death threats after they joined an independent union.

The Mexican government has formally recognized the independent miners’ union, Los Mineros, as the legal bargaining agent for workers at the Canadian-owned Camino Rojo mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. However, the mine’s owner, Orla Mining, has pressured workers to instead join a pro-employer “protection” union.

Over the summer, workers who were involved in the efforts to join the Los Mineros union reported being intimidated with violence, threats of dismissals, and eventually death threats for their organizing. In the most recent escalation, armed gunmen broke into the home of one such worker, Jaime Pulido Leon.

The Los Mineros union responded by requesting a meeting with the Canadian embassy and protection for Mr. Pulido Leon’s family. On Oct. 21, union members demonstrated outside of the Canadian embassy in Mexico City.

Last week, the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Centre international de solidarité ouvrière (CISO), and the United Steelworkers union (USW) co-signed a letter to the Departments of Labour of Mexico, Canada, and the U.S., as well as to the Canadian embassy in Mexico, denouncing the situation. The letter requested immediate action to protect the life and rights of Mr. Pulido Leon.

“Mexico has seen a history of corrupt corporations using violence, intimidation and even murder to quell workers’ resistance,” said Marty Warren, United Steelworkers Canadian Director.

“It would be unacceptable for a Canadian mining company to be associated with these tactics. Workers must be able to organize and join unions without fear,” Warren said.

“Recent news that a worker at the mine survived an apparent attempt on his life is alarming to us all,” states the letter from Canadian unions. “It is imperative that workers in Canada, Mexico and the USA be able to exercise their right to affiliate to a democratic union of their choice without fear of violence or reprisals.”

The letter urges the three governments to respond with due urgency, and to work with Los Mineros to ensure protection and a just resolution for workers at the Canadian-owned mine.

Marty Warren, USW National Director and President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Shannon Devine, USW Communications, 416-938-4402, sdevine@usw.ca

