SKYX to be a Main Event at TheRealDeal Miami Real-Estate Forum & Developer Showcase Tomorrow November 6

MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced it will be a main event at The Real Deal Miami Experience, an all-day event on November 6 and 7th 2024 at the at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.

SKYX will present its game changing smart home technology platform and products and will host a presentation on November 6, and 7th at the Innovation Stage. The Real Deal hosts and organizes the real estate industry’s largest events, including Miami, New York City, and the Los Angeles Real Estate Showcase & Forums in addition to Future in City, and TRD Brand Studio bespoke events.

SKYX’s patented advanced smart platform technology, which won 7 CES Awards (Consumer Electronic Show) enables builders to make homes and apartments become smart and safer instantly and efficiently while providing a high-end, safe, and time-saving solution for smart homes.

As SKYX continues to enhance its market penetration, it will showcase its game-changing smart home platform technology to high-end real-estate developers and industry professionals.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: “We are excited to participate in TheRealDeal event to demonstrate our solution that makes homes and buildings smart and safe as the new standard. Our technology enables an advanced and instant smart home solution that will significantly enhance real-estate value for both developers and homeowners. The Innovation Stage is the perfect platform for SKYX, highlighting how our next-gen technology aligns with the latest trends and demands in real estate development.”



Video Link to SKYX’s three generations of products Click Here

Click Here Link to an updated company summary Click Here





About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

