TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation of Data from the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 Heme Trial at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

All TSC-treated patients were relapse-free and MRD negative as of data cutoff

TSC-100 and TSC-101 demonstrate the potential to reduce relapse rates and increase relapse-free survival in patients with AML, ALL, or MDS undergoing allogeneic HCT with reduced intensity conditioning

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that preliminary results from the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) with reduced intensity conditioning, will be featured in an oral presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 7 – 10 in San Diego, CA. A copy of the abstract is now available online via the ASH website at www.hematology.org.

“Disease relapse is the leading cause of death in patients undergoing transplant with reduced intensity conditioning,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “TSC-100 and TSC-101 were designed with this significant unmet need in mind, and preliminary clinical and translational data from the ALLOHA trial supports the safety and potential of TSC-100 and TSC-101 to reduce relapses and increase relapse-free survival. We look forward to providing additional data from the ongoing trial at the meeting in December.”

In the ongoing ALLOHA Phase 1 trial (NCT05473910), patients receive either TSC-100 or TSC-101 post-HCT, whereas control-arm patients receive HCT alone as per standard of care. As of the July 8, 2024 data cut, 27 patients were enrolled in the trial and had undergone HCT, with 16 in the treatment arm and 11 in the control arm. No relapses occurred in the treatment arm versus three relapses in the control arm. Median time to relapse was not evaluable in TSC-treated patients, where no relapses occurred, versus 159 days in the control arm. All five TSC-treated patients that reached one-year follow-up remained relapse-free and MRD negative as of the data cutoff, consistent with effective elimination of residual cancer cells post-HCT. No dose limiting toxicities occurred following TSC-100 or TSC-101 infusions and safety was similar in the treatment and control arms, with expected post-HCT adverse events.

Enrollment in the ALLOHA Phase 1 trial continues and updated data will be presented at the meeting in December.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: TSC-100 and TSC-101 Demonstrate the Potential to Reduce Relapse Rates and Increase Relapse-Free Survival in Patients with AML, ALL, or MDS Undergoing Allogeneic HCT with Reduced Intensity Conditioning (RIC): Preliminary Results from the Phase 1 ALLOHA Trial

Authors: Monzr M Al Malki, Alla Keyzner, Uday Popat, Yi-Bin Chen, Hyung C Suh, Tania Jain, Melhem M Solh, Anson Snow, Saar Gill, Lohith Gowda, Joseph Uberti, Erica Buonomo, Yun Wang, Nancy Nabilsi, Timothy White, Cuong Nguyen, Jim Murray, Gavin MacBeath, Chrystal Louis, Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Michelle Matzko, Ran Reshef

Publication Number: 924

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Emerging Targeting Approaches of Cell Therapies for Hematologic Malignancies

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2024; 2:45 - 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall B

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com once the presentation has concluded.

Virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event

The Company will host a virtual KOL event featuring Ran Reshef, M.D., M.Sc., on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the data presented at ASH. Dr. Reshef is the Professor of Medicine and Director of the Cellular Immunotherapy Program at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Details for attending the event can be found here.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHATM Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is also developing TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers.

