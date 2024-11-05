Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Appoints Caleb Dixon as Chief Customer Officer

Knoxville, Tennessee, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (HiTC), a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Caleb Dixon as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Mr. Dixon brings over 24 years of experience in healthcare innovation, technology modernization, and operational leadership.

Throughout his career, Mr. Dixon has excelled in modernizing technology for physician practices, developing data and analytics tools, deploying EMR/HIE/Portal solutions, and building effective operations teams for health systems and software development studios. His recent roles include Founder & CEO of Socket Health and Senior Vice President of Innovation at SwitchPoint Ventures.

Scott Boruff, CEO of HiTC, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Caleb to our executive team. His extensive experience and innovative approach align perfectly with our mission to enhance healthcare delivery through advanced technology."

In his role as CCO, Mr. Dixon will focus on enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction, ensuring that HiTC's solutions effectively meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Mr. Dixon commented, "I am excited to join HiTC and contribute to its mission of transforming healthcare through technology. I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency."

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is at the forefront of healthcare innovation. The company specializes in integrating and automating various aspects of healthcare, particularly in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. By leveraging AI, HiTC aims to reduce operational costs, enhance the quality of care, and ensure resident safety without the need for wearable devices.

GetHitc

For more information, visit www.getHITC.com .

Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO

Phone: (865) 237-4448

Email: contact@getHITC.com

