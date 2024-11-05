Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2024 on November 20, 2024

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the leader of global Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce enablement, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before market open on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Global-e management will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 AM ET United States/Canada Toll Free: +1-800-717-1738 International Toll: +1-646-307-1865



Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-e Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contact:

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

IR@global-e.com

+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

Globale@headline.media

+1 786-233-7684

