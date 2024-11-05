Blue Max Trucking Selects TruckIT to Optimize Dispatching, E-Ticketing, and Fleet Management for its Heavy Haul Fleet

--TruckIT’s AutomaTicPic technology will enable Blue Max to convert

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Max Trucking has selected TruckIT to automate, digitize, and optimize its operations. TruckIT’s cloud-based technology will drive performance, efficiency and productivity for one of the Southeast’s leading Dump Truck service providers. By partnering with TruckIT, Blue Max continues to demonstrate its commitment to their customers around excellence, dependability, and integrity.

Blue Max generates and processes tens of thousands of paper tickets annually. With TruckIT, Blue Max can convert all of their paper ticket processes within its heavy haul fleet to digital records, providing instant and accurate ticket data internally and for their customers. Blue Max drivers can simply scan any paper ticket format, and TruckIT’s ATP™ (AutomaTicPic) solution automatically retrieves data from the ticket image and creates a digital e-ticket. The ATP technology enables faster accounting closes, accelerated order-to-cash conversion and reduced disputes or fraud issues—while eliminating lost tickets.

“TruckIT has given us the operational visibility and actionable business intelligence to optimize our assets to ensure we’re consistently reaching maximum productivity. Manual processes were occupying an enormous amount of time leading to costly mistakes. Converting to digital tickets will improve our cash flow by enabling immediate reconciliation, shorter monthly close-cycles and same-day billing for faster order-to-cash conversion,” said Billy Walpole, Executive Vice President, Blue Max Trucking. “In addition, driver uptake has been significantly better than we expected.”

TruckIT ATP’s Computer Vision technology uses machine learning to identify data from printed and handwritten tickets, capturing units of measurement, weighted/unweighted payloads, material type, origin and analog operation data. The solution then uses NLP (Natural Language Processing) models to auto-populate ticket data for the resulting digital ticket: loads, weight, ticket number, driver, pit, etc.

“Our mission is to develop technology solutions that address the common and pervasive challenges—like paper tickets—found in heavy haul construction,” said Pace Davis, President, TruckIT. “We’ve continued to invest in our solution to take the ticketing burden off drivers and help owners accelerate their cash flow resulting in a healthier balance sheet. It’s a privilege to partner with Blue Max Trucking and know that our collaboration will help us enhance our product for them and make each of us better.”

TruckIT’s cloud-based web platform and mobile app for dispatching, construction material management, and business intelligence is addressing challenges in the last-mile, heavy hauling space by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and IoT connectivity to advance wholesale digital transformation by automating, digitizing, and optimizing business operations in the field, on the road, and in the office.

About Blue Max Trucking

Blue Max Trucking started operations in November 1984. The startup was based on the idea of supplying exceptional service in the dump truck industry to Charlotte, NC, and surrounding areas. Blue Max Trucking’s emphasis on exceptional customer service has led to its expansion into NC, SC, and GA. Visit www.bluemaxtrucking.com .

About TruckIT

TruckIT is a cloud-based technology company with web and mobile applications that automate, digitize, and optimize the heavy construction material supply chain by streamlining error prone and manual tasks. TruckIT delivers significant ROI with an easy-to-use solution that drives efficiency for owners, contractors, truck brokers, haulers, DOT’s, and material producers throughout the US, South America, and Canada. Visit www.truckIT.com .

