Streamline Health® Announces New eValuator™ Contract With Texas-Based Health System

900-bed Texas-based health system selected eValuator’s pre-bill code audit technology to improve coding accuracy

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that is has signed a new contract for the use of eValuator with a 900-bed, Altera EHR-based health system serving northern Texas. This marks the fourth Texas health system to adopt eValuator, reinforcing Streamline Health’s growing presence in the region.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. eValuator’s AI-enhance pre-bill code auditing ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide while avoiding denials.

“Texas plays a pivotal role in our nation’s healthcare landscape and we are proud to expand our footprint there,” stated Ben Stilwill, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is excited to help another of our nation’s health systems ensure they are accurately paid for the care they’ve provided.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

