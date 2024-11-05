AI innovation harbor rising in west China's Xianyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone

XIANYANG, China, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xianyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone, located in west China's Shaanxi Province, is seizing the opportunities for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy by establishing a hub for AI innovation.

Leveraging its solid foundation in the electronic display industry, the zone is making efforts in digital infrastructure construction, industrial digitization, and digital industrialization. Notably, the Western China AI Innovation Harbor is further deepening the integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

The harbor so far has attracted over 20 AI enterprises, including Soul Point Dream, Xi'an Xingxun Intelligent Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Hanchao Technology, to sign agreements for settling in. These projects cover various fields like digital twinning, algorithm research, large-scale model customization, and VR production.

Furthermore, the zone has also planned the construction of a 300P advanced computing power center for AI industrialization. This center aims to facilitate computing power services, AIGC technology R&D, scenario applications, and industrial incubation so as to attract more enterprises and talents, promote innovation, and strengthen the development foundation of the digital economy.

The harbor, with a construction area of 18,900 square meters, consists of four floors. The first floor primarily serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge AI technologies and providing immersive digital cultural and tourism experiences. It houses various facilities, including a digital multifunctional hall, the "Journey Through Xianyang" panoramic cinema, the "Return to The Great Qin" VR interactive theater, and a cultural and creative product store.

The second floor is dedicated to establishing a youth AI education and research base. The third floor is an incubation space for AI-based small and micro enterprises and a hub for digital nomads. It provides entrepreneurial space for traditional enterprises seeking AI empowerment and transformation, as well as individuals focusing on AI technology. The fourth floor is a themed dining and entertainment space centered around Qin culture.

To boost innovation and entrepreneurship, Xianyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone has established a 300-million-yuan digital industry fund and various incentive policies, such as rewards for talents.

Looking ahead, the harbor aims at becoming a new landmark for showcasing and interacting with AI large-scale models, digital cultural and tourism experiences, AI enterprise incubation, as well as hosting digital nomads.

Source: Xianyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone

Contact person: Ms Sun, Tel: 86-10-63074558

