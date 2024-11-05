Submit Release
The Wisdom Behind Shangbao Terraced Fields

GANZHOU, China, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, on World Food Day, Ganzhou Municipal Government Information Office invited Internet celebrities Roger and Miranda to explore the Shangbao Terraces in Chongyi, Jiangxi, China, which was named a "Globally Important Agricultural Cultural Heritage" by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in April 2018.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

To witness how Chongyi people achieved a double harvest of agriculture and tourism by protecting the terraced field heritage, please watch Tour of Ancient Heritage: Harvest in Terraced Fields. (https://fb.watch/vfhFfyLN6k/)

The Shangbao Terraces are located in the mountainous area in the northwest of Chongyi County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province. More than 50,000 acres of terraces are built along the mountains. It is one of the three largest terraces in China and is also known as the "world's largest Hakka terraces". The ancient Chinese farming civilization is still preserved here without industrial development.

They first learned about the ancient and wise irrigation system of the terraced fields. They also first time to experience rice harvesting on terraced fields.

Source: Ganzhou Municipal Government Information Office


Contact person: Mr. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558

