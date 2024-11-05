Global Geospatial Analytics Market to Expand with Increasing Demand for Location-Based Solutions and AI Integration | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The geospatial analytics industry in the United States is thriving, primarily due to significant government investment and initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure and technology. The rise of smart city technologies is driving demand for advanced geospatial solutions, as cities implement platforms that utilize real-time data to optimize traffic flow and urban development. Overall, the U.S. geospatial analytics sector is poised for continued growth.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geospatial analytics market is poised for rapid growth, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data in geospatial data analysis. These tools enable industries to derive meaningful insights from spatial data, thus improving decision-making and operational efficiency. From urban planning to precision agriculture and disaster management, geospatial analytics has applications across diverse sectors, including government, defense, natural resources, and transportation. According to Future Market Insights, the market is projected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

As organizations and government bodies increasingly recognize the value of location-based insights, the demand for geospatial analytics solutions is witnessing a significant uptick. This growth is bolstered by the surge in smart city initiatives and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which provide data essential for comprehensive spatial analysis.

Geospatial analytics leverages satellite imagery, geographic information systems (GIS), and location-based data to offer valuable insights into physical spaces and environments. This technology finds broad applications in urban planning, logistics, natural resource management, and retail. The ongoing integration of AI and machine learning in geospatial analysis enables predictive insights, further enhancing its value for decision-makers. The demand for geospatial analytics solutions is expected to grow considerably across various sectors, particularly as data-driven insights become critical for strategic planning.

The global geospatial analytics market, valued at USD 13,172.4 million in 2024, is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of digital solutions worldwide. Projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 12.5% over the next decade, the industry is expected to reach USD 42,775.5 million by 2034. This growth is driven by advancements in spatial data analytics, the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) integration, and the expanding role of geospatial insights in sectors such as transportation, urban planning, and environmental monitoring. As organizations increasingly prioritize data-driven decision-making, demand for geospatial analytics is set to surge, reinforcing its importance across various industries.

“Geospatial analytics is transforming industries by providing critical location-based insights that drive operational efficiency and strategic decision-making. As AI and IoT integration enhance data precision, demand for these solutions will only continue to grow across sectors,” - opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Projected Market Value (2034): USD 42,775.5 million

USD 42,775.5 million CAGR (2024-2034): 12.5%

12.5% Rising demand in sectors such as government and defense is anticipated to drive significant market expansion.

North America is expected to dominate the market share, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies in the US and Canada.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with increased investments in infrastructure and smart cities across the region.

AI and machine learning integration is revolutionizing geospatial analytics, enabling predictive analytics and data-driven insights.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape of the Geospatial Analytics Market comprises prominent players who are investing in R&D to enhance their capabilities and cater to the growing demand for advanced spatial analytics. Companies like Hexagon AB, ESRI, and Pitney Bowes are at the forefront, leveraging AI, machine learning, and IoT in their analytics offerings. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations and product innovations to expand their market reach and improve functionality.

ESRI, a pioneer in GIS software, continues to be a market leader, offering comprehensive spatial analysis solutions across industries. Similarly, Hexagon AB’s investment in AI and machine learning integration enhances its data processing capabilities, giving it a competitive edge. Smaller players are also making strides by developing niche solutions tailored to specific industries, such as agriculture or urban planning.





Key Players in the Geospatial Analytics Industry

Esri

Hexagon AB

Trimble Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

HERE Technologies

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Mapbox

Airbus SE

OpenGeo

Carto

Spatial Data Logic





Geospatial Analytics Market Segmentation

By Components:

These segment includes solution and services.

By Technology:

GIS Software, Remote Sensing, GPS, 3D Visualization are segmented in this category.

By Industry:

Energy and utilities, government and defense, telecommunication industry, mining and natural resources, automotive, agriculture, others are segmented in this category.

By Region:

A regional analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

French Translation –

Le marché mondial de l’analyse géospatiale est sur le point de connaître une croissance rapide, stimulée par l’adoption croissante de technologies avancées telles que l’intelligence artificielle (IA), l’apprentissage automatique et le big data dans l’analyse des données géospatiales. Ces outils permettent aux industries d’obtenir des informations significatives à partir de données spatiales, améliorant ainsi la prise de décision et l’efficacité opérationnelle. De l’urbanisme à l’agriculture de précision en passant par la gestion des catastrophes, l’analyse géospatiale a des applications dans divers secteurs, notamment le gouvernement, la défense, les ressources naturelles et les transports. Selon Future Market Insights, le marché devrait se développer considérablement au cours de la période de prévision.

Alors que les organisations et les organismes gouvernementaux reconnaissent de plus en plus la valeur des informations géolocalisées, la demande de solutions d’analyse géospatiale connaît une augmentation significative. Cette croissance est soutenue par l’essor des initiatives de villes intelligentes et la prolifération des appareils de l’Internet des objets (IoT), qui fournissent des données essentielles à une analyse spatiale complète.

L’analyse géospatiale exploite l’imagerie satellite, les systèmes d’information géographique (SIG) et les données géolocalisées pour offrir des informations précieuses sur les espaces et les environnements physiques. Cette technologie trouve de nombreuses applications dans l’urbanisme, la logistique, la gestion des ressources naturelles et le commerce de détail. L’intégration continue de l’IA et de l’apprentissage automatique dans l’analyse géospatiale permet d’obtenir des informations prédictives, ce qui renforce encore sa valeur pour les décideurs. La demande de solutions d’analyse géospatiale devrait croître considérablement dans divers secteurs, d’autant plus que les informations basées sur les données deviennent essentielles pour la planification stratégique.

Le marché mondial de l’analyse géospatiale, évalué à 13 172,4 millions USD en 2024, est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle en raison de l’adoption croissante des solutions numériques dans le monde entier. L’industrie, qui devrait se développer à un TCAC robuste de 12,5 % au cours de la prochaine décennie, devrait atteindre 42 775,5 millions USD d’ici 2034. Cette croissance est stimulée par les progrès de l’analyse des données spatiales, l’essor de l’intégration de l’Internet des objets (IoT) et le rôle croissant des informations géospatiales dans des secteurs tels que les transports, l’urbanisme et la surveillance de l’environnement. Alors que les organisations privilégient de plus en plus la prise de décision basée sur les données, la demande d’analyse géospatiale est appelée à augmenter, renforçant son importance dans divers secteurs.

« L’analyse géospatiale transforme les industries en fournissant des informations essentielles basées sur la localisation qui favorisent l’efficacité opérationnelle et la prise de décisions stratégiques. À mesure que l’intégration de l’IA et de l’IoT améliore la précision des données, la demande pour ces solutions ne fera que croître dans tous les secteurs », estime Sudip Saha, directeur général de Future Market Insights (FMI), analyste.

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché :

Valeur marchande prévue (2034) : 42 775,5 millions USD

42 775,5 millions USD TCAC (2024-2034) : 12,5 %

12,5 % La demande croissante dans des secteurs tels que le gouvernement et la défense devrait entraîner une expansion significative du marché.

L’Amérique du Nord devrait dominer la part de marché, grâce à l’adoption de technologies de pointe aux États-Unis et au Canada.

L’Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître la croissance la plus rapide, avec une augmentation des investissements dans les infrastructures et les villes intelligentes dans toute la région.

L’intégration de l’IA et de l’apprentissage automatique révolutionne l’analyse géospatiale, en permettant des analyses prédictives et des informations basées sur les données.

Entreprises clés et informations sur les parts de marché

Le paysage concurrentiel du marché de l’analyse géospatiale comprend des acteurs de premier plan qui investissent dans la R&D pour améliorer leurs capacités et répondre à la demande croissante d’analyses spatiales avancées. Des entreprises comme Hexagon AB, ESRI et Pitney Bowes sont à l’avant-garde, tirant parti de l’IA, de l’apprentissage automatique et de l’IoT dans leurs offres d’analyse. Ces acteurs se concentrent sur les collaborations stratégiques et les innovations de produits afin d’étendre leur portée sur le marché et d’améliorer leurs fonctionnalités.

ESRI, pionnier des logiciels SIG, continue d’être un leader du marché, offrant des solutions complètes d’analyse spatiale dans tous les secteurs. De même, l’investissement d’Hexagon AB dans l’intégration de l’IA et de l’apprentissage automatique améliore ses capacités de traitement des données, ce qui lui donne un avantage concurrentiel. Les plus petits acteurs progressent également en développant des solutions de niche adaptées à des secteurs spécifiques, comme l’agriculture ou l’urbanisme.

Principaux acteurs de l’industrie de l’analyse géospatiale

Esri

Hexagone AB

Trimble Inc.

SAP SE

Société IBM

Société Oracle

Google LLC

Société Microsoft

HERE Technologies

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Boîte de carte

Airbus SE

OpenGeo

Carto

Logique des données spatiales





Segmentation du marché de l’analyse géospatiale

Par composants :

Ces segments comprennent les solutions et les services.

Par technologie :

Les logiciels SIG, la télédétection, le GPS, la visualisation 3D sont segmentés dans cette catégorie.

Par secteur d’activité :

L’énergie et les services publics, le gouvernement et la défense, l’industrie des télécommunications, l’exploitation minière et les ressources naturelles, l’automobile, l’agriculture, etc. sont segmentés dans cette catégorie.

Par région :

Une analyse régionale a été réalisée dans des pays clés d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est et du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA).

Authored by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

