Umoja Biopharma Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that the company will present two oral presentations and one poster presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, being held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Umoja’s first oral presentation will demonstrate the performance of VivoVec particles following intralymphatic and intravenous delivery in two non-human primate species (Macaca fascicularis and Macaca nemestrina). The second oral presentation will focus on the high yield and scalability provided by Umoja’s Synthetic Receptor Enabled Differentiation (ShRED), a manufacturing process that produces unprecedented quantities of immune effector cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, via its Rapamycin Activated Cytokine Receptor (RACR) platform.

“As our growing portfolio nears numerous key milestones in the coming year — including producing the first in vivo CAR T data from a U.S. Phase 1 study — I am incredibly proud of our team’s increasing presence at prominent congresses like this year’s ASH meeting,” said Andrew Scharenberg, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Umoja. “We look forward to sharing more data as our programs advance in the clinic.”

Umoja’s poster presentation will provide a further update on UB-VV111’s favorable safety and biodistribution profile.

Details of the oral and poster presentations can be found below:

Oral Presentation Title: A Synthetic Receptor Enables Breakthrough Scale Manufacturing of iPSC-Derived CD19-CAR Cell Therapies for Hematologic and Autoimmune Diseases

Session Name: 711. Cell Collection and Manufacturing of HSPCs, CAR-T Cells, and Other Cellular Therapy Products: Innovations in Mobilization, Collection, and Manufacturing for Cellular Therapies

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 12:45 p.m. PT

Presenting Speaker: Samantha O’Hara, Ph.D.

Publication Number: 148

Oral Presentation Title: Vivovec™ Surface-Engineered Lentiviral Particles Mediate In Vivo CAR T Generation with Potent and Highly Durable Activity in Non-Human Primates

Session Name: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Enhancements in CAR-T Cell Signaling, Delivery & Manufacturing

Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024, 10:15 a.m. PT

Presenting Speaker: Kristen Mittelsteadt, Ph.D.

Publication Number: 502

Poster Presentation Title: Nonclinical Toxicology, Biodistribution, and Pharmacokinetics of UB-VV111, an In Vivo Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy

Session Name: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 5:30 p.m. PT

Presenting Speaker: Alissa Brandes, Ph.D.

Publication Number: 2046

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR-T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

