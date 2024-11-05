Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will be a featured speaker at Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference



Conference Dates: November 11-13, 2024

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Location: Boston, MA; webcast available

UBS Global Healthcare Conference



Conference Dates: November 11-14, 2024

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; webcast available

To access the live webcasts, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcasts will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 and RMC-5552.

Media & Investor Contacts: media@revmed.com investors@revmed.com

