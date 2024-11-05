Purpose Investments Unveils New Meta and AMD Single-Stock Yield Shares ETFs in Its Acclaimed Yield Shares Suite

Investors now have a new way to invest in Meta Platforms Inc. ("Meta") and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD") that combines tax-efficient monthly income with long-term growth potential

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments") is excited to announce the addition of two new single-stock ETFs to its Yield Shares by Purpose ("Yield Shares") suite of funds: the Meta (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (Cboe ticker: YMET) and the AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (Cboe ticker: YAMD). These latest additions to the industry-leading Yield Shares suite reflect increasing client interest and Purpose's commitment to offering innovative and outcome-oriented investment products for investors seeking both income and growth opportunities.

Key Benefits:

Investors receive an enhanced* monthly income in addition to any dividends from the underlying stock. Growth Potential: Investors can participate in the long-term growth potential of Meta and AMD, respectively – companies at the forefront of technological innovation.

The options strategy employed by these ETFs aims to provide a cushion against a decline in stock prices. Tax Efficiency: The covered call strategy used by these ETFs generates income in a tax-efficient manner, primarily as capital gains.

The covered call strategy used by these ETFs generates income in a tax-efficient manner, primarily as capital gains. Currency Hedging: Canadian investors can gain exposure to U.S. stocks through an investment denominated in Canadian dollars to help protect them from changes in the value of the U.S. dollar.



Yield Shares ETFs are designed to cater to the growing investor demand for monthly income while offering an opportunity to capitalize on the long-term growth potential of leading global technology companies. These two additions will provide investors exposure to AMD and Meta, respectively, two companies leading the charge in pivotal areas of technology:

Meta is transforming the future of social interaction and virtual economies. As the digital landscape shifts towards immersive experiences, Meta's leadership in the metaverse and its investment in AI tools position it to be a driving force behind the next evolution of online connectivity.

AMD, a leader in high-performance computing and rival to NVIDIA, is shaping the future of semiconductors and powering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and cloud technology. Its next-gen processors are integral to the rapid advancements in AI-driven applications across industries, from healthcare to finance.

These ETFs focus on holding a single underlying stock (e.g., Meta or AMD), implementing a covered call strategy, and applying moderate leverage to generate monthly tax-efficient income. This combination of strategies seeks a unique blend of growth – driven by the performance of the underlying stock – and income collected from option premiums. As a result, investors may benefit from both capital appreciation and steady income, making Yield Shares a unique investment option for income seekers, growth-oriented, and long-term investors.

"Since launching in 2022, Yield Shares by Purpose have become a popular choice for investors seeking monthly distributions while gaining exposure to the world's leading companies. Due to strong client demand, we're excited to expand our Yield Shares suite with these new Yield Shares, providing investors with a unique opportunity to access Meta's and AMD's high-growth potential while benefitting from monthly tax-efficient distributions," says Vlad Tasevski, Head of Asset Management at Purpose. "These companies are leaders in key growth sectors driving global innovation. Meta is reshaping social interaction, virtual reality, and digital economies, setting the foundation for our digital future. AMD, a leader in semiconductor technology, powers next-generation computing across AI and cloud infrastructure. With these new Yield Shares, we're delivering a unique blend of growth and yield potential, empowering investors to harness the growth momentum of these industry giants."

To view the full suite of Yield Shares ETFs, please visit our website.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $20 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

*Yield Shares funds provide "enhanced" or higher yields in the form of additional monthly distributions compared with the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively lower or no distribution yield.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the Purpose Investment's sole discretion.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

