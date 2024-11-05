DEKRA North America and Quality Collision Group Partner to Enhance Efficiency with QCARE Platform

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA North America, a leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has partnered with Quality Collision Group (QCG), a premier network of OEM-certified collision repair facilities, to integrate DEKRA’s QCARE (Quality Compliance and Risk Evaluation) platform. This collaboration aims to streamline QCG’s management of OE certifications, assets, and M&A activities. Additionally, QCARE simplifies the tracking of technician training across brands, including I-CAR programs, setting a new standard for efficiency in the collision industry.

The QCARE platform centralizes key business functions like training, equipment oversight, certification compliance, and acquisition management, reducing dependency on manual processes. By providing an intuitive, all-in-one ecosystem, QCARE fosters collaboration and operational streamlining across the collision sector.

“DEKRA has made significant investments to develop this cutting-edge solution, creating a unified ecosystem for the collision industry,” said Christian Ruecker, VP of Sales at DEKRA. Gabriel Morley, Associate VP, added, “QCARE facilitates greater collaboration, automates tasks, and helps partners like QCG focus on delivering quality service and safety.”

QCG is already benefiting from QCARE's capabilities. "Partnering with DEKRA was an easy choice, as both companies share a commitment to safety and quality," said Matt Robbins, Chief Operating Officer of QCG. "We’re seeing streamlined M&A activities and improved oversight of our equipment, training, and OE Certification compliance across multiple brands." The platform also hosts the first OEM partners, demonstrating its versatility and industry-wide potential.

About DEKRA North America DEKRA is a global expert in testing, inspection, and certification, focused on safety and sustainability. The company helps businesses maintain compliance, manage risks, and improve efficiency. Learn more at dekra.us.

About Quality Collision Group Dallas-based Quality Collision Group (QCG) is quickly expanding its service network of premier repair centers with 85 OEM-certified locations across ten states, emphasizing safety, excellence, and customer care. QCG was founded in 2020, creating a new MSO model focused on quality and OEM compliance through certifications by delivering best-in-class repairs and exceptional customer experiences. Visit qualitycollisiongroup.com for more information.

