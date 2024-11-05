Jones Soda Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), a beverage innovation company focused on developing, marketing and distributing cutting edge consumer drink and wellness products and a leading brand in the cannabis infused beverage category space, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Chairman of the Board and Interim President and CEO Paul Norman will host the conference call.

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13744442

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.jonessoda.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13744442

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com, or https://gomaryjones.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Norman

Board Chairman, Interim President and CEO

1-206-624-3357

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@gateway-grp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

