ProKidney to Participate in the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in two upcoming healthcare conferences in November.
|Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston)
|Date:
|Wed, November 13, 2024
|Time:
|10:30am ET
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Webcast:
|Link
|Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wed, November 20, 2024
|Time:
|10:00am GMT
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Webcast:
|Link
The live webcasts will also be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Following the completion of each event, a replay will be available for 90 days.
The ProKidney management team will also host one-on-one meetings during these events. Interested investors should contact their Guggenheim and Jefferies representatives to schedule meetings.
About ProKidney Corp.
ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.
Investor Contacts:
ProKidney
Ethan Holdaway
Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel Ferry
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
