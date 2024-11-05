Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, being held in New York on November 18 and 19, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 1:50 p.m. ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients. Cullinan has strategically built a diversified portfolio of clinical-stage assets that inhibit key drivers of disease or harness the immune system to eliminate diseased cells in both autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be best and/or first in class. Anchored in a deep understanding of oncology, immunology, and translational medicine, we create differentiated ideas, identify the most appropriate targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across a wide variety of autoimmune and cancer indications. We push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to differentiated therapeutic, applying rigorous go/no go criteria at each stage of development to fast-track only the most promising molecules to the clinic and, ultimately, commercialization. With deep scientific expertise, our teams exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Nick Smith

+1 401.241.3516

nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media

Rose Weldon

+1 215.801.7644

rweldon@cullinantx.com

