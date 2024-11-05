Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be presenting at three upcoming investor conferences.

The UBS Global Healthcare Conference being held November 11-14 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on Thursday, November 14, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

The Stifel Healthcare Conference being held November 18-19 in New York City. Olivier Loeillot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on Tuesday, November 19, at 12:40 p.m. ET.

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference being held November 19-21 in Nashville. Olivier Loeillot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on Wednesday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

