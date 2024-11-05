Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that data will be presented from its two Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader programs, NX-5948 and NX-2127, in two oral presentations and one poster at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of the Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Degrader NX-5948 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Updated Results from an Ongoing Phase 1a/b Study

Authors: Nirav N. Shah, Zulfa Omer, Graham Collins, Francesco Forconi, Alexey Danilov, John Byrd, Dima El Sharkawi, Emma Searle, Alvaro Alencar, Shuo Ma, Sarah Injac, Talha Munir

Session Name: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treating Refractory Disease-Novel Agents and Quality-of-Life

Session Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. PT

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. PT

Room: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Marriott Grand Ballroom 5-6

Title: NX-2127 and NX-5948, Two Clinical Stage Cereblon-Recruiting BTK Degraders, Facilitate T Cell Functionality in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Authors: Tiana Huynh, Sonia Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Carly Roleder, Sarah Whelan, May Tan, Ernestine Lee, Paul Munson, and Alexey Danilov

Session Name: 641. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Therapeutic Vulnerabilities, Signaling, and Microenvironment

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. PT

Room: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Marriott Grand Ballroom 5-6

Poster Presentation Details

Title: BTK Degradation As a Novel Therapeutic Strategy in Relapsed CNS Lymphoma: Proof of Concept Studies in Intracranial Patient-Derived, Rodent Models

Authors: Jun Ma, Michael Randall, Ming Lu, Lingjing Chen, Huimin Geng, Aishwarya Kumar, Saloni Malla, Mark Noviski, Ryan Rountree, James L. Rubenstein

Session Name: 622. Lymphomas: Translational – Non-Genetic: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About NX-5948: NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable degrader of BTK that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional information on the Phase 1a/b clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About NX-2127: NX-2127 is an investigational, orally bioavailable degrader of BTK and cereblon neosubstrates Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). NX-2127 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04830137).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from preclinical studies, including Nurix’s intention to present data from its NX-5948 and NX-2127 programs at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

