Digital Express Announces Acquisition of Canon varioPRINT iX Inkjet Press

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Express, a leading provider of high-quality, quick-turnaround printing services, today announced the acquisition of a Canon varioPRINT iX inkjet press. This new addition to their arsenal of equipment will allow Digital Express to offer their customers even faster turnaround times, higher quality prints, and more competitive pricing.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of the Canon varioPRINT iX inkjet press,” said Sean Graveline, owner of Digital Express. “This press is a game-changer for our business. It will allow us to provide our customers with the exceptional quality and service they expect from Digital Express, while also helping us to be more efficient and cost-effective.”

The Canon varioPRINT iX is a high-speed inkjet press that is ideal for a variety of high-quality color printing applications, including books, manuals, direct mail, coupons, newsletters, letterhead, brochures, statements and more. The press is three times faster than Digital Express's previous toner-based devices and can produce over 300 impressions per minute.

“The speed of the varioPRINT iX is phenomenal,” said Graveline. “Our employees have really felt a positive impact from this addition. They can get a lot more output done in a shorter period of time, which has reduced stress levels and allowed us to do more from a quality check standpoint.”

The acquisition of the Canon varioPRINT iX is part of Digital Express's ongoing commitment to providing their customers with the best possible service. The company is known for its personalized service, high-quality printing, and competitive pricing.

"Digital Express was founded with the vision of bringing a new look to short run commercial printing. Our goal is to provide traditional printers, print brokers and B2B clients a dedicated production facility that focuses on high quality, quick turnaround digital production that is value priced. We specialize in rapid turnaround, wholesale printing solutions that offer exceptional quality at competitive prices," said Graveline. "Our B2B rates are typically 20-30% lower than market standards."

Digital Express is located in La Vista, Nebraska, and serves customers throughout the Omaha area. The company has over 30 employees and a 15,000 square foot facility.

"Digital Express's decision to invest in the varioPRINT iX inkjet press is a testament to their commitment to providing their customers with the best possible service and quality. The innovative technology of Canon inkjet will allow Digital Express to offer faster turnaround times, exceptional print quality, and competitive pricing, all of which are essential for success in serving their B2B client base,” said Tonya Powers, Senior Director Production Print Solutions Marketing, Canon Solutions America. “We look forward to seeing Digital Express’ continued success.”

Digital Express is a leading provider of high-quality, quick-turnaround printing services and has decades of experience in providing creative solutions for their clients, with the mission of providing high quality, quick-turn and value priced digital production.

Sean Graveline Owner Digital Express (402) 614-0047 orders@digxprint.com

