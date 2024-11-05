ImCheck to Present Updated Data from the EVICTION Trial at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Marseille, France, November 5, 2024, 3 pm CET – ImCheck Therapeutics announced today that updated data from its ongoing Phase I/II study EVICTION will be presented in two poster sessions at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting being held in Houston, November 6-10, 2024. Both posters will provide updated results from the study assessing ICT01, a humanized anti-butyrophilin 3A (anti-BTN3A) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with second-line or higher refractory metastatic melanoma and in patients with advanced urothelial cell carcinoma after failure with standard-of-care treatment.

Details of the poster presentations are:

Abstract title: “ICT01 and pembrolizumab in combination elicit deep and durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with urothelial cell carcinoma: interim results from study EVICTION.”

Abstract number: 641

Presenter: Dr Stephane Champiat, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Authors: Authors Stephane Champiat, Christophe Massard, Martin Wermke, Cecile Vicier, Emiliano Calvo, Elena Garralda, Evan Hall, Antoine Italiano, Benoit You, Hatem Soliman, Tatiana Hernandez, Christiane Jungels, Aude De Gassart, Emmanuel Valentin, Maelle Mairesse, Patrick Brune, Katrien Lemmens, Daniel Olive, Stephan Braun, Johann De Bono

Date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Location: Exhibit Halls A B George R. Brown Convention Center

Abstract title: “ICT01 and pembrolizumab in combination elicit deep and durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with refractory melanoma: interim results from study EVICTION.”

Abstract number: 692

Presenter: Dr Stephane Champiat, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Authors: Stephane Champiat, Christophe Massard, Johann De Bono, Cecile Vicier, Emiliano Calvo, Evan Hall, Antoine Italiano, Benoit You, Hatem Soliman, Tatiana Hernandez, Christiane Jungels, Julien Vibert, Vladimir Galvao, Esma Saada, Aude De Gassart, Emmanuel Valentin, Maelle Mairesse, Patrick Brune, Katrien Lemmens, Daniel Olive, Stephan Braun, Martin Wermke

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Location: Exhibit Halls A B George R. Brown Convention Center

The SITC posters will be available on ImCheck’s corporate website after the poster sessions have been opened.

***

About the EVICTION Study

EVICTION is a first-in-human, dose-escalation (Part 1) and cohort-expansion (Part 2) clinical study of ICT01 in patients with various advanced relapsed or refractory solid or hematologic cancers that have exhausted standard-of-care treatment options. Part 1 is designed to characterize the preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of increasing doses of ICT01 as monotherapy (Group A: solid tumors; Group B: hematologic tumors) and in combination with pembrolizumab (Group C: solid tumors). Group A includes urothelial cell, breast, colorectal, gastric, melanoma, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer patients, Group B includes acute myeloid leukemia, follicular lymphoma, and diffuse large B cell lymphoma patients. Group C includes urothelial cell, head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer patients. Part 2 is a Phase II cohort expansion study of monotherapy and combination treatment of patients with melanoma, urothelial cell, epithelial ovarian, prostate or head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma, and acute myeloid leukemia. More information on the EVICTION study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04243499).

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The three isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on many solid tumors (e.g., melanoma, urothelial cell, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic, and lung cancer) and hematologic malignancies (e.g., leukemia & lymphoma) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

As demonstrated by data presented at past AACR, ASCO, ASH, ESMO and SITC conferences, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells leading to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into the tumor tissue activating tumor-resident γ9δ2 T cells and other immune effector cells with subsequent secretion of inflammatory cytokines, including but not limited to IFNγ and TNFα, further augmenting the anti-tumor immune response. Anti-tumor activity and efficacy of ICT01 have been shown in vitro and in vivo as well as in patients across several indications.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by its lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune and infectious diseases.

ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a worldwide leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins research, as well as from the experience of an expert management team and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

