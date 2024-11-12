Expansive 3-Bedroom Units with Amenity Deck and Scenic Views at Gardens Residences

Exterior of Gardens Residences with a large 'Now Leasing' banner displayed on the side. An inviting pool deck with sun-shaded areas, set against the backdrop of the Gardens Residences building. The pristine outdoor pool area surrounded by the building's contemporary architecture under a clear sky.

Gardens Residences’ 3-bedroom units offer generous layouts, amenity deck views, and the beautiful “Gardens in the Sky” view.

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardens Residences proudly highlights its spacious 3-bedroom units, perfect for families or those desiring extra room and exceptional views. These layouts feature quartz countertops, intelligent access control systems, and premium stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy light-filled, open spaces thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

Positioned centrally, the 3-bedroom units offer unique dual-aspect views. Residents can enjoy the landscaped amenity deck or the calming “Gardens in the Sky,” featuring the treetops of the nearby single-family residential area. This design brings nature into the heart of the home, creating a serene environment.

“Our 3-bedroom units redefine spacious living,” says CEO Sebastien Scemla. “They’re both functional and luxurious, offering a rare blend of comfort and elegance in North Miami.”

Gardens Residences also provides an infinity-edge pool, private cabanas, a fitness center, yoga area, and pet-friendly amenities, including a dog-washing station, perfect for a balanced lifestyle.

For information on leasing a 3-bedroom unit, contact Gardens Residences at (754) 225-7984 or visit gardensresidences.com.

