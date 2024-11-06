New York Mavericks Welcome INFR Bull Riding Champion, Teigan Gray, to 2025 Training Camp with Potential to Join the Team

INFR’s 2024 Champion invited to join the Concrete Cowboys at 2025 training camp

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a thrilling first season in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league, the New York Mavericks are gearing up for 2025 with the exciting announcement that Teigan Gray, 2024 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) Bull Riding Champion, has been invited to join the Mavericks’ exclusive training camp this upcoming season. With an impressive record and a drive to compete at the highest levels, Gray will have the chance to prove his skills and potentially secure a spot on the New York Mavericks’ 2025 roster.This move comes on the heels of last year’s successful training camp invitation of Mauricio Moreira, who went on to join the team as a breakout star. During the 2024 season, Moreira led the New York Mavericks in the aggregate score in going 9 for 26 on the season, solidifying himself as the team’s 2024 MVP.Gray’s track record and work ethic have made him an ideal fit for the Mavericks, who are known for their relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to the future of bull riding. This exclusive invite is a chance for Gray to demonstrate his grit, power, and skill as he trains alongside some of the best.“I’m excited to have Teigan Gray join us! This is a big deal for both sides because we get to see a very talented rider in the same training that all team members go through. This will give Teigan a huge opportunity to potentially earn a spot on the team and further their career. There’s opportunity knocking in the bull riding world and getting to bring in new talent and see if they have what it takes to compete at the top level is very beneficial,” said Kody Lostroh, Head Coach of the New York Mavericks and 2009 PBR World Champion.Gray echoes this excitement. He shares: “I have been following the PBR Camping World Team Series since the first season; it’s a good direction for the sport as well as the competitors. I am excited for the chance to rub shoulders with the best and pick their brain about this sport we love. I can’t express enough gratitude towards the INFR and all the opportunities they present for our taking."“The INFR has a history of producing some of the best bull riders in the sport with World Champions like Cody Jesus, Caden Bunch and Dakota Louis, who have all excelled at the PBR level. We look forward to continuing our long relationship with the PBR and especially with the New York Mavericks,” said Michael Vocu, President of the INFR.The New York Mavericks are proud to support rising stars in bull riding, pushing the sport to new heights and welcoming riders who embody the team's core values of strength, resilience, and grit. Fans can look forward to following Gray’s journey throughout training camp as he contends for a spot on one of the most competitive teams in bull riding.About the New York MavericksThe New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, which is led by Avenue’s Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams league as it expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series season which began this July. The inaugural homestand for the New York Mavericks just took place from August 9-10 at Barclays Center – the first time the Brooklyn arena has hosted a Bull Riding event in its nearly 12-year history.For more information about the New York Mavericks, https://pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks , New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.About the INFRThe Indian National Finals Rodeo, Inc. (INFR) is a nonprofit 501 c (3) organization that has been an important part of Indian Rodeo tradition and culture for nearly 50 years. The INFR has over 3,000 members representing Native Nations from the United States and Canada. It sanctions over 25 large Tour Rodeos annually. INFR World Finals will be held from October 14-18, 2025. For more information www.infr.org About the PBR Camping World Team Series:The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2024 season, the league's third, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of Brooklyn, NY; OK; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX–hosted a homestand with neutral sites held in Duluth, GA and Anaheim, CA.PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. All PBR Teams events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, or Merit Street Media. PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.