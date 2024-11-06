Kwizie’s New Video Player Embeds Gamified Quiz Tests to Transform Viewer Engagement with AI

Kwizie was founded by Chris Petrie, Andrei Laperie, and Janne Jormalainen on a belief that active engagement is the first step to learning & understanding.

Kwizie’s AI-powered video player transforms passive watching into interactive learning, with gamified quiz tests to boost engagement across 130+ countries.

This technology is outstanding! It’s one of the most impressive quiz-making tools that we’ve come across. It does it instantly. It even makes it a little gamified.” — Russell Stannard, Award-winning Educational Director & YouTuber

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kwizie launches its interactive video player today, designed to award and boost video engagement by generating gamified quiz tests in minutes with the help of AI. With prestige investors like Gorilla Capital, this startup launches now one of the fastest quiz-generating learning tools in the market already operating in 130 countries.Since COVID, video has become the number one medium for learning, dominating 82% of internet traffic, people spend an astonishing 3 billion hours on TikTok, 1 billion hours on YouTube, and 200 million hours on Netflix.“Despite its popularity, turning video from a passive experience into active learner engagement remains a significant challenge. The process of integrating interaction with current solutions is overly complicated, slow, and ultimately ineffective,” CEO and co-founder Chris Petrie says.Kwizie offers a simple, yet brilliant solution to utilize those billions of hours of video: It awards and boosts learner engagement by generating gamified quiz tests and integrating them in any video from any known service, such as YouTube, Vimeo, your own files, with AI.How Kwizie Works in 4 simple steps:1. Select: Choose a YouTube or Vimeo link, or upload audio/video.2. Customize: Edit quiz conditions, set certificates, and prizes.3. Share or Export: Share via QR code or link, and export to various formats and LMSs.4. View Analytics & Boost Engagement.What sets Kwizie apart from other tools is its ability to enhance the video watching experience. The user can also issue certificates, award prizes which increases learner motivation to engage with video content. This is a way to modernize how video learning happens and make it a fun, easily integrable experience for anyone.Founded in early 2023 in Finland, Kwizie has already made its mark with an uncompromising focus on educational quality and is being used in over 130 countries by leading professionals in renowned institutions and businesses. It works with 95% spoken languages with YouTube, Vimeo, and allows the user to record in Kwizie or upload their own files, such as video, audio, documents, and presentations.Kwizie's mission is to be the best tool at awarding and boosting video engagement for online learning. “What drives us is our deep passion for unleashing curiosity in everyone through fun, active, and social engagement from any kind of content with the help of AI,” says Petrie.

