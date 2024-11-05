FurBuilt has Launched the Kickstarter Campaign for Catbula Pro, a Spacious, Odorless Auto-pack Cat Litter Box

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FurBuilt is thrilled to announce the launch of Catbula Pro, a groundbreaking premium automatic cat litter box that is now live on Kickstarter . Catbula Pro is designed for cat owners seeking an effortless, odor-free solution that redefines pet care. With advanced odor control, seamless self-cleaning, and an intuitive, pet-friendly design, Catbula Pro offers a fresh approach to keeping homes clean and comfortable.Designed by Purpetes Tech Co Ltd, the Catbula Pro system is completely automated and runs cleaning cycles continuously to get rid of trash and stop odors from building up. Catbula Pro enables pet owners to enjoy an odor-free environment without the constant need for cleaning, in contrast to regular litter boxes, which can result in unpleasant odors and demand ongoing upkeep.Advanced Hygienic Design and Odor ControlCatbula Pro's cutting-edge odor management technology makes it stand out in the industry. The device makes sure that foul odors never enter the room by automatically sealing garbage in odor-proof bags. The sleek, closed shape of the litter box ensures a clean environment for cats and their owners while also improving odor containment.Low Maintenance and Self-CleaningCatbula Pro was created with convenience in mind, doing everyday cleaning tasks so cat owners don't have to. Waste is automatically removed from the litter by the system and placed in a sealed chamber for convenient disposal. Pet care is now simple and effective thanks to Catbula Pro, which eliminates the need for manual litter box scooping.Advantages of Catbula ProCats of all sizes can easily enter and depart the roomy interior of Catbula Pro, which offers a comfortable environment. With several sensors that identify the presence of a cat, the design prioritizes safety by stopping all cleaning activities while the kitty is inside to avoid any discomfort or unintentional damage.Economical and ecologically friendlyWith its entirely biodegradable waste bags and low electricity consumption, FurBuilt's Catbula Pro is an eco-friendly option for pet owners who care about the environment. For cat owners looking for a premium, automated litter box, the product is also an affordable option because of its long-term litter and maintenance savings.Kickstarter Early Access Is Exclusive to BackersCatbula Pro encourages early adopters to join this new journey by supporting its Kickstarter campaign . With extra incentives and special benefits for backers, backers can reserve their Catbula Pro units at a discounted early-bird cost.To support Catbulla Pro on Kickstarter, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/858424978/catbula-pro-premium-odorless-auto-pack-cat-litter-box?ref=5h1zei Learn more at https://catbulapro.furbuilt.com/ About FurBuiltFurBuilt is committed to creating smart pet care products that enhance both the owners' and pets' quality of life. FurBuilt consistently creates solutions that make pet life easier while maintaining the highest levels of comfort and hygiene, thanks to its dedication to quality, simplicity, and innovation.For the latest updates, follow FurBuilt on Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/7553967761370016

