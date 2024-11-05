At SiGMA Europe 2024, nanocosmos presents state-of-the-art real-time streaming with new features

nanocosmos' Sigma Malta Team 2024

Leading B2B real-time streaming provider for iGaming, nanocosmos, unveils new features & creates momentum through a strategic partnership with SCCG Management.

nanocosmos’ latest updates to the nanoStream platform align with growing market demand for interactive, real-time gaming content delivered to any location 24/7 without interruptions.” — Oliver Lietz

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the leading provider of B2B real-time video streaming for the iGaming and betting industry, nanocosmos unveils its latest innovations at SiGMA Europe 2024 from November 11-14. Known for its reliable, state-of-the-art streaming, the industry can anticipate a comprehensive solution that not only addresses but elevates the industry’s growing demand for global, 24/7 live casino and sports betting capabilities with the latest tech.Among the highlights will be nanocosmos’ advanced live video processing features, part of its end-to-end real-time streaming solution. With the addition of Live Replay, in-game moments can now be instantly captured and shared, enhancing content monetization by drawing in new players and boosting retention. Other powerful new features—such as automated thumbnails, MotionClips (offering a more dynamic way to preview moments), and recording capabilities —are designed to elevate viewer engagement and accessibility.nanocosmos’ latest updates to the nanoStream platform align with growing market demand for interactive, real-time gaming content delivered to any location 24/7 without interruptions. “Since 2015, we’ve worked alongside iGaming leaders to refine our platform for sub-second latency and 100% reliability across global, remote locations,” says Oliver Lietz, CEO of nanocosmos. “This latest release introduces powerful video processing features that add immediate value for operators and players alike.”In tandem with its new product updates, nanocosmos has announced a partnership with SCCG Management, a global leader in iGaming innovation and consulting. This partnership is set to enhance live streaming workflows, aligning with the platform’s strengths in seamless and secure streaming. Both companies’ CEOs will be present at SiGMA Malta to discuss the future of live gaming and betting.SCCG founder and CEO Stephen Crystal shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Our partnership with Nanocosmos brings a new era of live streaming capabilities to the gaming industry. The ability to offer sub-second latency and seamless video delivery on any device is a game-changer for live casino and real-time iGaming environments. This collaboration will allow us to provide our partners with a world-class solution that enhances user experience, engagement, and operational efficiency across the globe.”nanocosmos' platform nanoStream is a unique combination of ultra-low latency streaming, a robust CDN, security, and analytics. It will be presented with the latest cutting-edge advancements:- Live Video Processing Features to boost player engagement and grow reach- Reliability and 100% Uptime: Infrastructure updates further minimize downtime risk- Enhanced user role permission control for secure and flexible management- Expanded Analytics like Successful Playback Start Ratio (SPSR) for deeper insights- Expanded CDN Coverage: Additional servers for rapidly growing gaming markets.Attendees of SiGMA Europe can visit booth #2063 to learn more about the nanocosmos platform, experience live demonstrations, and schedule meetings via https://info.nanocosmos.de/sigma-2024 For more information on the latest nanoStream release, visit nanocosmos’ release overview: https://info.nanocosmos.de/summer-release-overview

